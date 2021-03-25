Global Cryogenic Equipment Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2019-2026

Global Cryogenic Equipment Market is valued approximately at USD 12 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.5% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Cryogenics refers to the study of production and behavior of materials at very low temperatures namely below – 150 degree Celsius. For this, the sector requires special sort of designed equipment which can generate, sustain and operate at such low temperatures. This equipment includes pressure vessels, containers, piping’s and more to handle and store materials like nitrogen and oxygen in their liquid form. Regular applications for cryogenic equipment include freezing and cooling, enhancing certain chemical reactions, biomedical and chemical storage, and metal processing. With the increasing application of Cryogenics, the demand in multiple end-use industries is increasing. Such as metallurgy, healthcare, energy and power, chemicals and others. Thus, driving the cryogenics equipment market growth. Rising attempts

ALSO READ : https://chemicalandmaterialmrfr.blogspot.com/2020/08/metallocene-polyethylene-market-new_28.html

from government and private bodies to support the adoption of cleaner fuels such as natural gas for domestic and industrial applications also acts as a significant factor driving the market growth. The increasing investments in LNG infrastructure is expected to fuel the demand for Cryogenic Equipment as these are mainly utilized for LNG storage in LNG Liquefaction terminals and in the ships in the form of tankers. As per the International Gas Union, LNG trade in 2018 rose by 9.8% from its value in 2017. Moreover, to meet the growing demand for LNG tremendous investments for the infrastructure development create a widespread demand for equipment such as tanks, valves, heat exchangers and other cryogenic accessories. For Instance: in 2018 two new regasification terminals came online in Bangladesh and Panama. While in December 2019, Linde Company singed a master agreement with BP, the LNG technology Licensor for phase 2 and 3 of the greater Tortue Ahmeyim project. Furthermore, the advent of mobile cryogenics tanks has developed a surging trend in the industry. As these mobile cryogenics tanks in addition to maximum payload also allow efficient transportation of the liquified gases.

The regional analysis of global Cryogenic Equipment market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rapidly developing energy and power technologies industry in the

ALSO READ : https://marketresearch2020.hatenablog.com/entry/2020/01/27/180649

region. Further significant growth in the metallurgy, chemical manufacturing and food and beverage industries in the region specially in China develops high demand for cryogenic equipment in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as increasing high pace of urbanisation and industrialization, the usage of cryogenic equipment has increased. Further, rising investments in the LNG infrastructure would create lucrative growth prospects for the Cryogenic Equipment market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Linde plc (Ireland)

Chart Industries (US)

Parker Hannifin (US)

Flowserve Corporation (US)

Air Products (US)

INOXCVA (India)

Taylor Wharton (Japan)

Cryofab (US)

Wessington (UK)

Herose GmbH (Germany)

Cryostar (France)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

ALSO READ : https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/07/24/1887273/0/en/Ceiling-Tiles-Market-Gets-Propelled-by-Construction-Sector-Worldwide-at-CAGR-Over-8-2-Through-2023-Global-Trends-Business-Growth-Design-Competition-Strategies-Opportunities-Challen.html

By Equipment:

Tanks

Valves

Vaporizers

Pumps

Others (Others include all other cryogenic equipment such as Pipe, Regulator, Freezer, Dewar, Strainer, Sampler, Heat Exchangers, Leak Detection Equipment, and Accessories)

By Cryogen:

Nitrogen

Argon

Oxygen

LNG

Others (Helium, Nitrous Oxide, Hydrogen, and Carbon Dioxide)

By End-User:

Energy & power

Chemicals

Metallurgy

Electronics

Shipping

Others (Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Aerospace, and Rail Transport)

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Cryogenic Equipment Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investor

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Cryogenic Equipment Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Cryogenic Equipment Market, by Equipment, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Cryogenic Equipment Market, by Cryogen, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Cryogenic Equipment Market, by End-User, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Cryogenic Equipment Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Cryogenic Equipment Market Dynamics

3.1. Cryogenic Equipment Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Cryogenic Equipment Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Cryogenic Equipment Market, by Equipment

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Cryogenic Equipment Market by Equipment, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Cryogenic Equipment Market Estimates & Forecasts by Equipment 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Cryogenic Equipment Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Tanks

5.4.2. Valves

5.4.3. Vaporizers

5.4.4. Pumps

5.4.5. Others

Chapter 6. Global Cryogenic Equipment Market, by Cryogen

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Cryogenic Equipment Market by Cryogen, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Cryogenic Equipment Market Estimates & Forecasts by Cryogen 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Cryogenic Equipment Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Nitrogen

6.4.2. Argon

6.4.3. Oxygen

6.4.4. LNG

6.4.5. Others

Chapter 7. Global Cryogenic Equipment Market, by End-User

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Cryogenic Equipment Market by End-User, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Cryogenic Equipment Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-User 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

7.4. Cryogenic Equipment Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Energy & power

7.4.2. Chemicals

7.4.3. Metallurgy

7.4.4. Electronics

7.4.5. Shipping

7.4.6. Others

Chapter 8. Global Cryogenic Equipment Market, Regional Analysis

8.1. Cryogenic Equipment Market, Regional Market Snapshot

8.2. North America Cryogenic Equipment Market

8.2.1. U.S. Cryogenic Equipment Market

8.2.1.1. Equipment breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.1.2. Cryogen breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.1.3. End-User breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.2. Canada Cryogenic Equipment Market

8.3. Europe Cryogenic Equipment Market Snapshot

8.3.1. U.K. Cryogenic Equipment Market

8.3.2. Germany Cryogenic Equipment Market

8.3.3. Rest of Europe Cryogenic Equipment Market

8.4. Asia-Pacific Cryogenic Equipment Market Snapshot

8.4.1. China Cryogenic Equipment Market

8.4.2. India Cryogenic Equipment Market

8.4.3. Japan Cryogenic Equipment Market

8.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Cryogenic Equipment Market

8.5. Latin America Cryogenic Equipment Market Snapshot

8.5.1. Brazil Cryogenic Equipment Market

8.5.2. Mexico Cryogenic Equipment Market

8.6. Rest of The World Cryogenic Equipment Market

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Top Market Strategies

9.2. Company Profiles

9.2.1. Linde plc (Ireland)

9.2.1.1. Key Information

9.2.1.2. Overview

9.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

9.2.1.4. Product Summary

9.2.1.5. Recent Developments

9.2.2. Chart Industries (US)

9.2.3. Parker Hannifin (US)

9.2.4. Flowserve Corporation (US)

9.2.5. Air Products (US)

9.2.6. INOXCVA (India)

9.2.7. Taylor Wharton (Japan)

9.2.8. Cryofab (US)

9.2.9. Wessington (UK)

9.2.10. Herose GmbH (Germany)

9.2.11. Cryostar (France)

Chapter 10. Research Process

10.1. Research Process

10.1.1. Data Mining

10.1.2. Analysis

10.1.3. Market Estimation

10.1.4. Validation

10.1.5. Publishing

10.2. Research Attributes

10.3. Research AssumptionTABLE 1. List of secondary sources, used in the study of global cryogenic equipment market

TABLE 2. List of primary sources, used in the study of global cryogenic equipment market

TABLE 3. Global cryogenic equipment market, report scope

TABLE 4. Years considered for the study

TABLE 5. Exchange rates considered

TABLE 6. Global cryogenic equipment market estimates & forecasts by region 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 7. Global cryogenic equipment market estimates & forecasts by equipment 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 8. Global cryogenic equipment market estimates & forecasts by cryogen 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 9. Global cryogenic equipment market estimates & forecasts by end-user 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 10. Global cryogenic equipment market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 11. Global cryogenic equipment market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 12. Global cryogenic equipment market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 13. Global cryogenic equipment market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 14. Global cryogenic equipment market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 15. Global cryogenic equipment market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 16. Global cryogenic equipment market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 17. Global cryogenic equipment market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 18. Global cryogenic equipment market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 19. Global cryogenic equipment market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 20. U.s. cryogenic equipment market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 21. U.s. cryogenic equipment market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 22. U.s. cryogenic equipment market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 23. Canada cryogenic equipment market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 24. Canada cryogenic equipment market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 25. Canada cryogenic equipment market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 26. Uk cryogenic equipment market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 27. Uk cryogenic equipment market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 28. Uk cryogenic equipment market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 29. Germany cryogenic equipment market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 30. Germany cryogenic equipment market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 31. Germany cryogenic equipment market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 32. Roe cryogenic equipment market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 33. Roe cryogenic equipment market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 34. Roe cryogenic equipment market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 35. China cryogenic equipment market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 36. China cryogenic equipment market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 37. China cryogenic equipment market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 38. India cryogenic equipment market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 39. India cryogenic equipment market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 40. India cryogenic equipment market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 41. Japan cryogenic equipment market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 42. Japan cryogenic equipment market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 43. Japan cryogenic equipment market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 44. Roapac cryogenic equipment market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 45. Roapac cryogenic equipment market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 46. Roapac cryogenic equipment market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 47. Brazil cryogenic equipment market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 48. Brazil cryogenic equipment market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 49. Brazil cryogenic equipment market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 50. Mexico cryogenic equipment market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 51. Mexico cryogenic equipment market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 52. Mexico cryogenic equipment market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 53. Rola cryogenic equipment market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 54. Rola cryogenic equipment market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 55. Rola cryogenic equipment market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 56. Row cryogenic equipment market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 57. Row cryogenic equipment market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 58. Row cryogenic equipment market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (usd billion)

FIG 1. Global cryogenic equipment market, research methodology

FIG 2. Global cryogenic equipment market, market estimation techniques

FIG 3. Global market size estimates & forecast methods

FIG 4. Global cryogenic equipment market, key trends 2018

FIG 5. Global cryogenic equipment market, growth prospects 2019-2026

FIG 6. Global cryogenic equipment market, porters 5 force model

FIG 7. Global cryogenic equipment market, pest analysis

FIG 8. Global cryogenic equipment market, value chain analysis

FIG 9. Global cryogenic equipment market by segment, 2016 & 2026 (usd billion)

FIG 10. Global cryogenic equipment market by segment, 2016 & 2026 (usd billion)

….….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105