All news

Global Customer Analytics Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

marketresearchfutureComments Off on Global Customer Analytics Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Global Customer Analytics Market is valued approximately at USD 8.9 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 18.2% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Customer analytics is a process in which data or information is collected from customer behavior to make business decision via predictive analytics and market segmentation. The data or information is beneficial for site selection, direct marketing and customer relationship management. Customer analytics helps organization to learn the benefits of cloud-based tools and elements like customer data source, data models, processing application, computing power, analytics model and data storage, which further helps them to improve decision making across operations. The need to understand customer buying behavior for a more personalized customer experience, rising competition between businesses and growing demand for improved customer satisfaction and advent of technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and business process automation to streamline marketing operations are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising advancements and introduction of customer analytics by market key player will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: as per Company’s news release in February 2019, Abbott launched innovative new virtual assistant to support and engage pan-India sales force and its name is Maya. Maya is a BOT with a personality developed by SmartBots AI, and powered by Amazon’s LeX technology, it uses a voice or chat interface to communicate with employees in simple natural language and provides them the assistance as per customer needs. However, data privacy laws and protection of customer data critical for customer analytics is the major factor restraining the growth of global Customer Analytics market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Customer Analytics market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising development of customer analytics solution to utilize customer data to stay competition in the market. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:
Google LLC
Adobe Inc.
SAP SE
Microsoft Corporation
Oracle
Salesforce
SAS Institute
Teradata
NICE
Manthan

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

ALSO READ : https://marketstudydotblog.wordpress.com/2021/02/23/anthracite-market-size-share-trends-scope-sales-revenue-price-applications-competitive-landscape-and-better-investment-opportunities-analysis-by-mrfr-8/

By Component:
Solution
Services

By Deployment:
Cloud
On-Premise

By Organization Size:
Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
Large Enterprises

By Application:
Brand Management
Campaign Management
Churn Management
Customer Behavioral Analysis
Product Management
Others

By Data Source:
Web
Social Media
Smartphone
Email
Store
Call Center
Other Data Sources

By Industry Vertical:
Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance
Retail and Ecommerce
Telecommunications and Information Technology
Energy and Utilities
Manufacturing
Transportation and Logistics
Government and Defense
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Media and Entertainment
Travel and Hospitality
Other Industry Verticals

ALSO READ : https://sites.google.com/view/globalcriticalpowerandcoolings/home

By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Customer Analytics Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors

ALSO READ : https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/05/22/1840678/0/en/Zipper-Market-Size-to-Reach-16-957-8-Million-by-2024-at-7-64-CAGR-Predicts-Market-Research-Future.html

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Customer Analytics Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Customer Analytics Market, by Component, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Customer Analytics Market, by Deployment Mode, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.4. Customer Analytics Market, by Organizational Size, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.5. Customer Analytics Market, by Application, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.6. Customer Analytics Market, by Data Source, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.7. Customer Analytics Market, by Industry Vertical, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Customer Analytics Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Customer Analytics Market Dynamics
3.1. Customer Analytics Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities

…..Continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
marketresearchfuture

Related Articles
All news

Garage & Overhead Door�Market Size 2021 | Global Industry Analysis, Development, Scope, Trends, Forecast to 2027

Jess Bolton

Request Download Sample Ask For Discount Company Profile New Jersey, United States,- The Garage & Overhead Door Market Intelligence study is a collection of authentic information and in-depth data analysis, taking into account market trends, growth prospects, emerging sectors, challenges, and drivers that can help investors and stakeholders identify the most beneficial approaches adapted to the […]
All news

News Live 2021: Global Enterprise social software Market Rise to High Globally in Next Five Years | COVID19 Impact Analysis | InForGrowth

basavraj.t

Enterprise social software Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global Enterprise social software market for 2021-2026. The “Enterprise social software Market Report” further describes detailed information […]
All news News

Conductive Ink Market Size, Top Key Players, Applications, Business Statistics, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

Mark Willams

Fort Collins, Colorado: The Reports Globe added a new major research report covering the Conductive Ink Market. The study aims to provide global investors with a groundbreaking decision-making tool that covers the key fundamentals of the Conductive Ink market. The research report will give the total global market revenue with historical analysis, metrics including total […]