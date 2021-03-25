Global Data Center Rack Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2019-2026

Global Data Center Rack Market is valued approximately at USD 4.6 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.9% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Data center rack provides equipment placement and orchestration within a data center facility. Data Center Rack are composed of physical steel and electronic framework, that provides house to servers, cables, networking devices and data center computing equipment among others. The increasing deployment in colocation facilities and increasing server density as well as manufacturers emphasize on making continuous improvements in their offerings by adding significant number of features are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance: as per company’s news release on 20th March 2020, Schneider Electric launched Uniflair Rack Mounted Cooling 3.5kW, its first rack mounted data centre cooling solutions designed for micro data centres and edge computing where space can be at a premium. However, emergence of Human–computer interaction (HCI) is the major factor restraining the growth of global Data Center Rack market during the forecast period.

ALSO READ : https://chemicalandmaterialmrfr.blogspot.com/2020/08/perlite-market-size-share-demand-growth_28.html

The regional analysis of global Data Center Rack Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of a large number of data center facilities and availability of advanced infrastructure in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

Schneider Electric SE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

IBM

Eaton Corporation Inc.

Rittal

Dell

Fujitsu Ltd.

Vertiv

ALSO READ : https://sites.google.com/view/wellloggingtoolmarket/home

AGC Networks

Legrand S.A.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Rack Units:

Small

Medium

Large

By End-User Industry:

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing

Retail

Other End-user Industries

ALSO READ : https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/07/22/1885609/0/en/Sandwich-Panel-Market-Worth-USD-1-95-Billion-by-Forecast-2023-Sandwich-Panels-Industry-Driven-by-Growing-Demand-for-Infrastructural-Projects.html

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Data Center Rack Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Data Center Racks Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Data Center Racks Market, by Rack Units, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Data Center Racks Market, by End-User Industry, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Data Center Racks Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Data Center Racks Market Dynamics

3.1. Data Center Racks Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Data Center Racks Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Data Center Racks Market, by Rack Units

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Data Center Racks Market by Rack Units, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Data Center Racks Market Estimates & Forecasts by Rack Units 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Data Center Racks Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Small

5.4.2. Medium

5.4.3. Large

Chapter 6. Global Data Center Racks Market, by End-User Industry

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Data Center Racks Market by End-User Industry, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Data Center Racks Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-User Industry 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Data Center Racks Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Connectorized Assemblies

6.4.2. BFSI

6.4.3. IT and Telecom

6.4.4. Manufacturing

6.4.5. Retail

6.4.6. Other End-user Industries

Chapter 7. Global Data Center Racks Market, Regional Analysis

7.1. Data Center Racks Market, Regional Market Snapshot

7.2. North America Data Center Racks Market

7.2.1. U.S. Data Center Racks Market

7.2.1.1. Rack Units breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.1.2. End-User Industry breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.2. Canada Data Center Racks Market

7.3. Europe Data Center Racks Market Snapshot

7.3.1. U.K. Data Center Racks Market

7.3.2. Germany Data Center Racks Market

7.3.3. Rest of Europe Data Center Racks Market

7.4. Asia-Pacific Data Center Racks Market Snapshot

7.4.1. China Data Center Racks Market

7.4.2. India Data Center Racks Market

7.4.3. Japan Data Center Racks Market

7.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Data Center Racks Market

7.5. Latin America Data Center Racks Market Snapshot

7.5.1. Brazil Data Center Racks Market

7.5.2. Mexico Data Center Racks Market

7.6. Rest of The World Data Center Racks Market

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Top Market Strategies

8.2. Company Profiles

8.2.1. Schneider Electric SE

8.2.1.1. Key Information

8.2.1.2. Overview

8.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

8.2.1.4. Product Summary

8.2.1.5. Recent Developments

8.2.2. Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

8.2.3. IBM

8.2.4. Eaton Corporation Inc.

8.2.5. Rittal

8.2.6. Dell

8.2.7. Fujitsu Ltd.

8.2.8. Vertiv

8.2.9. AGC Networks

8.2.10. Legrand S.A.

Chapter 9. Research Process

9.1. Research Process

9.1.1. Data Mining

9.1.2. Analysis

9.1.3. Market Estimation

9.1.4. Validation

9.1.5. Publishing

9.2. Research Attributes

9.3. Research AssumptionTABLE 1. List of secondary sources, used in the study of global data center racks market

TABLE 2. List of primary sources, used in the study of global data center racks market

TABLE 3. Global data center racks market, report scope

TABLE 4. Years considered for the study

TABLE 5. Exchange rates considered

TABLE 6. Global data center racks market estimates & forecasts by region 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 7. Global data center racks market estimates & forecasts by rack units 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 8. Global data center racks market estimates & forecasts by end-user industry 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 9. Global data center racks market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 10. Global data center racks market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 11. Global data center racks market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 12. Global data center racks market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 13. Global data center racks market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 14. Global data center racks market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 15. Global data center racks market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 16. Global data center racks market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 17. Global data center racks market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 18. Global data center racks market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 19. Global data center racks market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 20. Global data center racks market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 21. Global data center racks market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 22. Global data center racks market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 23. Global data center racks market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 24. Global data center racks market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 25. U.s. data center racks market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 26. U.s. data center racks market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 27. U.s. data center racks market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 28. Canada data center racks market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 29. Canada data center racks market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 30. Canada data center racks market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 31. Uk data center racks market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 32. Uk data center racks market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 33. Uk data center racks market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 34. Germany data center racks market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (usd billi

….….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105