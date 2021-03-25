Global DBC Ceramic Substrate Market Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Global DBC Ceramic Substrate Market is valued approximately USD 160 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10% over the forecast period 2020-2026. DBC (Direct Bonded Copper) substrates are comprise of an Al2O3 or AlN and ceramic insulator against which absolute copper metal is enclosed by a high temperature eutectic melting process and thereby, firmly and tightly joined to the ceramic. DCB ceramic substrates have a high thermal conductivity, exceptional solderability, high strength and excellent electrical insulation. Thus, it is considered as an integral material for the design and technology of linking high-power semiconductor electronic circuits, and also suited as the basis for the technology “Chip On Board” (COB), which represents the increasing utility of DCB ceramic substrates in the upcoming years. Increasing utility of home appliances and rising investment on printed circuit boards are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance: In 2018, Wistron (Taipei city, Taiwan) had invested USD 1.0 billion to set-up PC board manufacturing unit in Bengaluru. Also, In 2015, Ion science (Cambridgeshire, UK) had invested nearly USD 2,79,924 setting up an in-house printed circuit board (PCB) department. This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the demand for DBC Ceramic Substrate, thus contributing to the growth of the global market. However, in the recent year, the whole world has undergone the COVID-19 crisis thus, each sector of economy is facing various consequences such as production reduction, supply disruptions, and more. For this reason, the utility of DCB ceramic substrate is expected to decline around the world. In addition, fluctuating prices of raw material and lack of awareness are the major factors expected to hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026. The regional analysis of global DBC Ceramic Substrate market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World.

Major market player included in this report are:

Rogers/Curamik

NGK Electronics Devices

KCC

Heraeus Electronics

Tong Hsing

Ferrotec (Shanghai Shenhe)

Nanjing Zhongjiang

Remtec

Zibo Linzi Yinhe

Stellar Industries Corp

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

ALSO READ :https://wordpress.com/block-editor/post/marketstudydotblog.wordpress.com/12902

By Type:

AlN DBC Ceramic Substrate

Al2O3 DBC Ceramic Substrate

By Application:

Power Electronics

Automotive

Home Appliances and CPV

Aerospace

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

ALSO READ :http://energyandpower.mystrikingly.com/blog/surge-arrestor-market-analysis-cost-production-value-price-gross-margin

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global DBC Ceramic Substrate Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

ALSO READ :https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2018/09/05/1565737/0/en/Wave-and-Tidal-Energy-Market-Revenue-Worth-USD-15-291-2-Mn-by-2023-at-17-84-CAGR-Predicts-Market-Research-Future.html

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.1. DBC Ceramic Substrate Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.2. DBC Ceramic Substrate Market, by Type, 2018-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.3. DBC Ceramic Substrate Market, by Application, 2018-2026 (USD Million)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global DBC Ceramic Substrate Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global DBC Ceramic Substrate Market Dynamics

3.1. DBC Ceramic Substrate Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global DBC Ceramic Substrate Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global DBC Ceramic Substrate Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global DBC Ceramic Substrate Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global DBC Ceramic Substrate Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2016-2026 (USD Million)

5.4. DBC Ceramic Substrate Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. AlN DBC Ceramic Substrate

5.4.2. Al2O3 DBC Ceramic Substrate

Chapter 6. Global DBC Ceramic Substrate Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global DBC Ceramic Substrate Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global DBC Ceramic Substrate Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2016-2026 (USD Million)

6.4. DBC Ceramic Substrate Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Power Electronics

6.4.2. Automotive

6.4.3. Home Appliances and CPV

6.4.4. Aerospace

6.4.5. Others

Chapter 7. Global DBC Ceramic Substrate Market, Regional Analysis

7.1. DBC Ceramic Substrate Market, Regional Market Snapshot

7.2. North America DBC Ceramic Substrate Market

7.2.1. U.S. DBC Ceramic Substrate Market

7.2.1.1. Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.1.2. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.2. Canada DBC Ceramic Substrate Market

7.3. Europe DBC Ceramic Substrate Market Snapshot

7.3.1. U.K. DBC Ceramic Substrate Market

7.3.2. Germany DBC Ceramic Substrate Market

7.3.3. Rest of Europe DBC Ceramic Substrate Market

7.4. Asia-Pacific DBC Ceramic Substrate Market Snapshot

7.4.1. China DBC Ceramic Substrate Market

7.4.2. India DBC Ceramic Substrate Market

7.4.3. Japan DBC Ceramic Substrate Market

7.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific DBC Ceramic Substrate Market

7.5. Latin America DBC Ceramic Substrate Market Snapshot

7.5.1. Brazil DBC Ceramic Substrate Market

7.5.2. Mexico DBC Ceramic Substrate Market

7.6. Rest of The World DBC Ceramic Substrate Market

..…continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

sa[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105