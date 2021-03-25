Global Dental Tourism Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2019-2026

Global Dental Tourism market is valued approximately USD 2.64 Billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 12% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Dental tourism is a process where a patient having dental caries travel to other country for dental checkup and treatment in order to get efficient and cost saving dental treatments. The dental care is expensive in all the developing countries of the world along with various advanced countries with Universal Healthcare Policies such as Canada and United Kingdom where patients are struggling for the essential affordable dental treatment. Therefore, presence of expensive dental treatment in developed economies propel the growth of market in the emerging economies, thereby boost the growth of market over the forecast years. In United States, where overall healthcare treatment is expensive, dental costs are unattainably expensive for the

average income earner. For instance: in 2018, according to an online poll of over 1,229 working adults in the United States conducted by Unum Group, over 46% of women and 37% of men are stressed about dental costs. Also, as per study by Foundation for Economic Education (FEE), every year over 800,000 Americans travels to overseas countries for dental care. Thus, people with lower or average income group in United States prefer foreign countries for efficient low-cost dental treatment. Additionally, in Asia Pacific region, Thailand is the leading country in medical and dental tourism and favored as most preferred dental tourism destinations from over 20 years due to the availability of lower cost dental treatment. Furthermore, Mexico emerged out as the key dental tourism country owing to its lower dental treatment infrastructure. As per Dently.org, patient can save about 50% of total cost on dental care by travelling abroad, dental implants in the United States cost USD 3,900 and in Thailand it cost about USD 1,900 and around USD 1,300 in Mexico. Similarly, composite filing in United States costs around USD 155 whereas in Thailand and Mexico it cost about USD 38 and USD 51 respectively. However, costly travelling cost is expected to hamper the growth of market over the upcoming years.

The regional analysis of global Dental Tourism market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia pacific is the largest and fastest growing region in the global dental tourism market due to the less expensive cost of dental treatments in the region and rise in disposable income of people across the globe.

Market player included in this report are:

Danaher Corporation

Biolase Inc.

Straumann

Henry Schein

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.,

Planmeca Oy

Patterson Companies Inc.

Dentsply Sirona

Ivoclar Vivadent

Carestream Health

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Treatment Type:

Prevention Treatment

Restorative Treatment

Prosthodontics Treatment

OMS

Other Treatment

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Dental Tourism Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

