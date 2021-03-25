Global Ductile Cast Iron Pipes Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2019-2026

Global Ductile Cast Iron Pipes Market is valued approximately at USD 9330.35 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 2.80% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Ductile cast iron pipes not only retails all of cast iron’s attributes such as corrosion resistance, machinability, but also it offers additional toughness, ductility and strength and it also more durable and more cost effective than cast iron. Also, it incorporates significant casting refinements, superior quality control and additional metallurgical processes making it suitable for modern water and wastewater systems. Also, these pipes offer higher tensile strength than mild steel and retail the inherent corrosion resistance of cast iron. The pipes made from ductile cast iron offers substantial benefits in terms of impact resistance, pressure bearing ability and capacity to sustain external static/ dynamic loading. The growth of the market is witnessed owing to the surging development of water infrastructure and rapid urbanization. For Instance: As per the report published by Infrastructure Report Card in 2017, the federal government has provided on average of $1.4billion per year over the past five years to the 50 states and the District of Columbia through the Clean Water States Revolving Fund (CWSRF) program to promote waste water treatment . Similarly, as per the Balkan Green Energy News Organization in January 2020, EU Commission has approved an investment of 128 million euros from the cohesion fund to modernize the wastewater treatment infrastructure in the urban Croatian area of Split -Solin. Thus, high need to upgrade wastewater testing and treatment infrastructure is observed thereby, reinforcing the growth of the market during the forecast period of 2019-2026. However, high maintenance cost is expected to impede the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Ductile Cast Iron Pipes market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is expected to hold a notable share in the world in terms of revenue owing to growing demand from end-user industries. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period of 2019-2026. Factors such as rising investments to focus on the development of water -related infrastructure along with the government efforts to improve drinking water quality would broaden up several growth aspects for the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

Sandvik

Saint Gobain

Kubota

Xinxing

Shanxi Ductile Cast

Jinan Ductile Cast

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Standard Type

Special Type

By Application:

Sewage

Water Supply

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Ductile Cast Iron Pipes Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.1. Ductile Cast Iron Pipes Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.2. Ductile Cast Iron Pipes Market, by Type, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.3. Ductile Cast Iron Pipes Market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Ductile Cast Iron Pipes Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Ductile Cast Iron Pipes Market Dynamics

3.1. Ductile Cast Iron Pipes Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Ductile Cast Iron Pipes Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

…continued

