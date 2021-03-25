Global E-Bike Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2019-2026

Global E-Bike Market is valued approximately at USD 23 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9% over the forecast period 2020-2026. An electric bike is a bicycle, scooter, or motorcycle with an integrated electric motor for propulsion. It is either partly assisted by peddling or completely propelled through electric power. It is considered as a viable transportation option due to its power capacity, long distance range, and moderate speed and comes in various classes, such as pedelec/pedal assist (torque sensor, cadence drive), throttle on demand (twist grip, thumb & push button), and scooter/motorcycle. Rapid Urbanization, rising concerns regarding traffic congestion, rising bicycle tourism industry and increase in government initiatives to reduce emission level are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance: according to arXiv®, the annual traffic congestion cost in UK will reach 33.4 billion US$ by 2030, rising by over 50% from the 2014 levels of 20.5 billion US$. Additionally, as per Ministry of Tourism, the number of tourists in India was 500 million in the year 2001 and has raised to 2700 million of tourism across the country in 2018. However, unplanned infrastructure in developing countries is the major factor restraining the growth of global E-Bike market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global E-Bike Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increased urbanization and consumer desire to move away from cars to alternative mobility such as e-bikes. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

Yamaha Motor Company Limited

Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Accell Group N.V.

Aima Technology Group Co. Ltd.

Yadea Group Holdings Ltd

Pedego Electric Bikes

Merida Industry Co. Ltd

Trek Bicycle Corporation

Specialized Bicycle Components, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Class:

Class-I

Class-Ii

Class-Iii

By Battery Type:

Lithium-Ion

Lithium-Ion Polymer

Lead Acid

Others

By Motor Type:

Hub Motor

Mid Motor

By Mode:

Pedal Assist Mode

Throttle Mode

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global E-Bike Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. E-Bike Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. E-Bike Market, by Class, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. E-Bike Market, by Battery Type, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. E-Bike Market, by Motor Type, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.5. E-Bike Market, by Mode, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global E-Bike Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global E-Bike Market Dynamics

3.1. E-Bike Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global E-Bike Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global E-Bike Market, by Class

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global E-Bike Market by Class, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global E-Bike Market Estimates & Forecasts by Class 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. E-Bike Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Class-I

5.4.2. Class-Ii

5.4.3. Class-Iii

Chapter 6. Global E-Bike Market, by Battery Type

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global E-Bike Market by Battery Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global E-Bike Market Estimates & Forecasts by Battery Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. E-Bike Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Lithium-Ion

6.4.2. Lithium-Ion Polymer

6.4.3. Lead Acid

6.4.4. Others

Chapter 7. Global E-Bike Market, by Motor Type

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global E-Bike Market by Motor Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global E-Bike Market Estimates & Forecasts by Motor Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

7.4. E-Bike Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Hub Motor

7.4.2. Mid Motor

Chapter 8. Global E-Bike Market, by Mode

8.1. Market Snapshot

8.2. Global E-Bike Market by Mode, Performance – Potential Analysis

8.3. Global E-Bike Market Estimates & Forecasts by Mode 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

8.4. E-Bike Market, Sub Segment Analysis

8.4.1. Pedal Assist Mode

8.4.2. Throttle Mode

Chapter 9. Global E-Bike Market, Regional Analysis

9.1. E-Bike Market, Regional Market Snapshot

9.2. North America E-Bike Market

9.2.1. U.S. E-Bike Market

9.2.1.1. Class breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

9.2.1.2. Battery Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

9.2.1.3. Motor Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

9.2.1.4. Mode breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

9.2.2. Canada E-Bike Market

9.3. Europe E-Bike Market Snapshot

9.3.1. U.K. E-Bike Market

9.3.2. Germany E-Bike Market

9.3.3. Rest of Europe E-Bike Market

9.4. Asia-Pacific E-Bike Market Snapshot

9.4.1. China E-Bike Market

9.4.2. India E-Bike Market

9.4.3. Japan E-Bike Market

9.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific E-Bike Market

9.5. Latin America E-Bike Market Snapshot

9.5.1. Brazil E-Bike Market

9.5.2. Mexico E-Bike Market

9.6. Rest of The World E-Bike Market

Chapter 10. Competitive Intelligence

10.1. Top Market Strategies

10.2. Company Profiles

10.2.1. Yamaha Motor Company Limited

10.2.1.1. Key Information

10.2.1.2. Overview

10.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

10.2.1.4. Product Summary

10.2.1.5. Recent Developments

10.2.2. Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

10.2.3. Accell Group N.V.

10.2.4. Aima Technology Group Co. Ltd.

10.2.5. Yadea Group Holdings Ltd

10.2.6. Pedego Electric Bikes

10.2.7. Merida Industry Co. Ltd

10.2.8. Trek Bicycle Corporation

10.2.9. Specialized Bicycle Components, Inc.

Chapter 11. Research Process

11.1. Research Process

11.1.1. Data Mining

11.1.2. Analysis

11.1.3. Market Estimation

11.1.4. Validation

11.1.5. Publishing

11.2. Research Attributes

11.3. Research AssumptionTABLE 1. List of secondary sources, used in the study of global e-bike market

TABLE 2. List of primary sources, used in the study of global e-bike market

TABLE 3. Global e-bike market, report scope

TABLE 4. Years considered for the study

TABLE 5. Exchange rates considered

TABLE 6. Global e-bike market estimates & forecasts by region 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 7. Global e-bike market estimates & forecasts by class 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 8. Global e-bike market estimates & forecasts by battery type 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 9. Global e-bike market estimates & forecasts by motor type 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 10. Global e-bike market estimates & forecasts by mode 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 11. Global e-bike market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 12. Global e-bike market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 13. Global e-bike market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 14. Global e-bike market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (usd billion)

….….Continued

