Global E-Commerce Logistics Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2019-2026

Global E-Commerce Logistics Market is valued approximately at USD 248352.89 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 21.20 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. E-commerce logistics is the implementation of technology with the principles of traditional logistics. The logistics services involve the preparation, implementation as well as the controlling of the transportation of goods and services. Owing to the increasing complexities, the e-commerce, it has become imperative to incorporate internet of things, artificial intelligence in order to manage the service in a way that is efficient as well as reliable. The proliferation of the e-commerce sector along with the consequent rise in cross-border trading activities are some major forces, strengthening the growth of the market. For Instance: As per the Shopify, a multinational e-commerce company based in Canada, the ecommerce sales were accounted nearly $2.3 trillion in 2017, which is projected to grow to almost $4.5 trillion by 2021. Similarly, according to the Ecommerce News Organization (Europe), ecommerce industry in the United Kingdom grew approximately 17.8 % in 2015-2016 and around 82 % of the internet users in UK shopped online. As a result, the need for e-commerce logistics has been experienced. Since logistics is the backbone for commerce industry and is an integral part to ensure effective logistic supply that positively influence the growth of the market. However, growth in product returns is expected to impede the growth of the market over the forecast period.

ALSO READ:https://chemicalandmaterialmrfr.blogspot.com/2021/02/ethyl-acetate-industry-opportunities_23.html

The regional analysis of global E-Commerce Logistics market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is expected to hold a notable share in the world in terms of revenue as AI and related technologies is likely to shape the future of the region. Further, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region. Factor such as growth in e-commerce sector along with the rise in cross-border trading activities in countries such as China, India and Japan and E-Commerce Logistics is one of the leading technology trends in the region and hence, is expected to showcase promising opportunities for E-Commerce Logistics across the region.

ALSO READ:https://energyandpowerresearchreports.blogspot.com/2020/01/cng-compressors-market-2020-global.html

Major market player included in this report are:

Aramex

Australia Post

Blue Dart

Clipper Logistics

Deutsche Post DHL

eCom Express

Express Logistics

Fedex Corporation

United Parcel Services (UPS) INC

S.F. Express

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

ALSO READ:https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/07/26/1892236/0/en/Freeze-Drying-Equipment-Market-to-Witness-Remarkable-Growth-with-a-CAGR-of-8-9-by-2024-Says-Market-Research-Future.html

By Service Type:

Transportation

Warehousing

By Operational Area:

International

Domestic

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global E-Commerce Logistics Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.1. E-Commerce Logistics Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.2. E-Commerce Logistics Market, by Service Type, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.3. E-Commerce Logistics Market, by Operational Type , 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global E-Commerce Logistics Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global E-Commerce Logistics Market Dynamics

3.1. E-Commerce Logistics Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global E-Commerce Logistics Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global E-Commerce Logistics Market, by Service Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global E-Commerce Logistics Market by Service Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global E-Commerce Logistics Market Estimates & Forecasts by Service Type , 2016-2026 (USD Million)

5.4. E-Commerce Logistics Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Transportation

5.4.2. Warehousing

Chapter 6. Global E-Commerce Logistics Market, by Operational Area

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global E-Commerce Logistics Market by Operational Area , Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global E-Commerce Logistics Market Estimates & Forecasts by Operational Area , 2016-2026 (USD Million)

6.4. E-Commerce Logistics Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. International

6.4.2. Domestic

Chapter 7. Global E-Commerce Logistics Market, Regional Analysis

7.1. E-Commerce Logistics Market, Regional Market Snapshot

7.2. North America E-Commerce Logistics Market

7.2.1. U.S. E-Commerce Logistics Market

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105