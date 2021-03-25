Global Ecotourism Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2019-2026

Global Ecotourism Market is valued approximately at USD 265 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Ecotourism is a part of tourism industry which involves visiting pristine, fragile and reasonably peaceful natural areas, which is developed as a low-impact and frequently small-scale option to standard commercial mass tourism. It involves liable travel to natural areas, preserving the environment, and enhancing the well-being of the local community. The purpose of ecotourism is to educate the visitors, to provide resources for environmental conservation, to precisely promote the economic development and political consent, or to nurture respect for diverse cultures and for human rights. Rising concern over the global warming, increasing number of tourist arrival, and the increasing government funding for tourism-

related initiatives are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. According to World Bank Group, it is measured that in 2016 approximately 76.4 million international tourist arrives in United States that is increased to 76.9 million in 2017. Similarly, As per the UNWTO (World Tourism Organization in the United Nations), in 2018, there were around 87 million international tourists arrived in the Middle East and North Africa region, which is an increase of estimated 10% international visitors from 2017. This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the growth of ecotourism market around the world. However, lack of awareness about ecotourism, and extreme climate and political and economic instability around the world are the few factors anticipated to hamper the growth of global ecotourism market over the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Ecotourism Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing number of international tourist arrival, along with the rising government initiatives towards environment protection in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period, due to rise in disposable income and increasing infrastructural developments projects in emerging economies such as China and India.

Major market player included in this report are:

Expedia Group

Booking Holdings

China Travel

China CYTS Tours Holding

American Express Global Business Travel

Travel Leaders Group

JTB Corporation

Frosch

AndBeyond

Intrepid travel

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Alternative Tourism

Responsible Tourism

Sustainable Tourism

Community Tourism

By Channel:

Below 20 Years

20-50 years

Above 50 Years

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Ecotourism Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Ecotourism Market, by Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Ecotourism Market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Ecotourism Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Ecotourism Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Ecotourism Market Dynamics

3.1. Ecotourism Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Ecotourism Market Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Ecotourism Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Ecotourism Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Ecotourism Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Ecotourism Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Alternative Tourism

5.4.2. Responsible Tourism

5.4.3. Sustainable Tourism

5.4.4. Community Tourism

Chapter 6. Global Ecotourism Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Ecotourism Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Ecotourism Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Ecotourism Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Below 20 Years

6.4.2. 20-50 Years

6.4.3. Above 50 Years

Chapter 7. Global Ecotourism Market, Regional Analysis

7.1. Ecotourism Market, Regional Market Snapshot

7.2. North America Ecotourism Market

7.2.1. U.S. Ecotourism Market

7.2.1.1. Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.1.2. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.2. Canada Ecotourism Market

7.3. Europe Ecotourism Market Snapshot

7.3.1. U.K. Ecotourism Market

7.3.2. Germany Ecotourism Market

7.3.3. Rest of Europe Ecotourism Market

7.4. Asia-Pacific Ecotourism Market Snapshot

7.4.1. China Ecotourism Market

7.4.2. India Ecotourism Market

7.4.3. Japan Ecotourism Market

7.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Ecotourism Market

7.5. Latin America Ecotourism Market Snapshot

7.5.1. Brazil Ecotourism Market

7.5.2. Mexico Ecotourism Market

7.6. Rest of The World Ecotourism Market

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Top Market Strategies

8.2. Company Profiles

8.2.1. Expedia Group

8.2.1.1. Key Information

8.2.1.2. Overview

8.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

8.2.1.4. Product Summary

8.2.1.5. Recent Developments

8.2.2. Booking Holdings

8.2.3. China Travel

8.2.4. China CYTS Tours Holding

8.2.5. American Express Global Business Travel

8.2.6. Travel Leaders Group

8.2.7. JTB Corporation

8.2.8. Frosch

8.2.9. AndBeyond

8.2.10. Intrepid travel

Chapter 9. Research Process

9.1. Research Process

9.1.1. Data Mining

9.1.2. Analysis

9.1.3. Market Estimation

9.1.4. Validation

9.1.5. Publishing

9.2. Research Attributes

9.3. Research Assumption

TABLE 1. LIST OF SECONDARY SOURCES, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL ECOTOURISM MARKET

TABLE 2. LIST OF PRIMARY SOURCES, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL ECOTOURISM MARKET

TABLE 3. GLOBAL ECOTOURISM MARKET, REPORT SCOPE

TABLE 4. YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY

TABLE 5. EXCHANGE RATES CONSIDERED

TABLE 6. GLOBAL ECOTOURISM MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY REGION 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 7. GLOBAL ECOTOURISM MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY TYPE 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 8. GLOBAL ECOTOURISM MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY APPLICATION 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 9. GLOBAL ECOTOURISM MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 10. GLOBAL ECOTOURISM MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 11. GLOBAL ECOTOURISM MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 12. GLOBAL ECOTOURISM MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 13. GLOBAL ECOTOURISM MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 14. GLOBAL ECOTOURISM MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 15. GLOBAL ECOTOURISM MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 16. GLOBAL ECOTOURISM MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 17. GLOBAL ECOTOURISM MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 18. GLOBAL ECOTOURISM MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 19. U.S. ECOTOURISM MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 20. U.S. ECOTOURISM MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 21. U.S. ECOTOURISM MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 22. CANADA ECOTOURISM MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 23. CANADA ECOTOURISM MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 24. CANADA ECOTOURISM MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 25. UK ECOTOURISM MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 26. UK ECOTOURISM MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 27. UK ECOTOURISM MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 28. GERMANY ECOTOURISM MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 29. GERMANY ECOTOURISM MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 30. GERMANY ECOTOURISM MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 31. ROE ECOTOURISM MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 32. ROE ECOTOURISM MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 33. ROE ECOTOURISM MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 34. CHINA ECOTOURISM MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 35. CHINA ECOTOURISM MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 36. CHINA ECOTOURISM MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 37. INDIA ECOTOURISM MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 38. INDIA ECOTOURISM MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 39. INDIA ECOTOURISM MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 40. JAPAN ECOTOURISM MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 41. JAPAN ECOTOURISM MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 42. JAPAN ECOTOURISM MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

….….Continued

