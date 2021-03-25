Global Ecotourism Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2019-2026

Global Ecotourism Market is valued approximately at USD 265 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Ecotourism is a part of tourism industry which involves visiting pristine, fragile and reasonably peaceful natural areas, which is developed as a low-impact and frequently small-scale option to standard commercial mass tourism. It involves liable travel to natural areas, preserving the environment, and enhancing the well-being of the local community. The purpose of ecotourism is to educate the visitors, to provide resources for environmental conservation, to precisely promote the economic development and political consent, or to nurture respect for diverse cultures and for human rights. Rising concern over the global warming, increasing number of tourist arrival, and the increasing government funding for tourism-
related initiatives are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. According to World Bank Group, it is measured that in 2016 approximately 76.4 million international tourist arrives in United States that is increased to 76.9 million in 2017. Similarly, As per the UNWTO (World Tourism Organization in the United Nations), in 2018, there were around 87 million international tourists arrived in the Middle East and North Africa region, which is an increase of estimated 10% international visitors from 2017. This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the growth of ecotourism market around the world. However, lack of awareness about ecotourism, and extreme climate and political and economic instability around the world are the few factors anticipated to hamper the growth of global ecotourism market over the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Ecotourism Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing number of international tourist arrival, along with the rising government initiatives towards environment protection in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period, due to rise in disposable income and increasing infrastructural developments projects in emerging economies such as China and India.
Major market player included in this report are:
Expedia Group
Booking Holdings
China Travel
China CYTS Tours Holding
American Express Global Business Travel
Travel Leaders Group
JTB Corporation
Frosch
AndBeyond
Intrepid travel
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Alternative Tourism
Responsible Tourism
Sustainable Tourism
Community Tourism
By Channel:
Below 20 Years
20-50 years
Above 50 Years
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Ecotourism Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
