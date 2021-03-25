Global Electronic Cigarette and Tobacco Vapor Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2019-2026

Global Electronic Cigarette and tobacco Vapor market is valued approximately USD 10.02 Billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 23.80% over the forecast period 2019-2026. An e-cigarette is a battery-operated device that is considered as a safe alternative to smoking cigarettes. It simulates the experience of tobacco smoking without the inhalation of smoke. It is used as an alternative of conventional cigarettes that emits vaporized nicotine which is inhaled by the consumers. Due to its favorable effects on human body compare to the traditional cigarette and tobacco vapor along with increasing awareness of people about adverse effects on health of consuming traditional cigarette drives the growth of electric cigarette and tobacco vapor market over the forecast years. For instance: as per Cancer Control. Info, Globally, tobacco use kills nearly 6 million people a year, including approximately 600,000 deaths resulting from secondhand smoke exposure. Also, it is estimated that tobacco will

cause approximately 8 million deaths per year by 2030, and 1 billion total deaths in the twenty-first century, the majority of which will occur in low- and middle-income countries. Therefore, due to the rising cases of cancer and deaths due to cancers peoples are switching toward electronic cigarette that is less harmful compare to consume traditional cigarettes, thereby accelerate the growth of market over the forecast years. However, higher cost compares to the traditional cigarette and tobacco vapors and stringent government regulation to comply in production of such products hamper the growth of market over the forecast years.

The regional analysis of global Electronic Cigarette and Tobacco Vapor market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America accounts for the largest share in the global electronic cigarette and tobacco vapor market due to the presence of large market players in the region and presence of large young population. Whereas, Europe is the fastest growing region in the global Electronic Cigarette and tobacco vapor market owing to the favorable government initiative regarding consumption of such products along with significant growth in the health awareness of population in the region.

Market player included in this report are:

Reynolds American Inc.

Imperial Brands

JUUL Labs, Inc.

Altria Group, Inc.

Japan Tobacco Inc.

Philip Morris International

International Vapor Group

British American Tobacco

Nicquid

Shenzhen IVPS Technology Co., Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product Components of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product :

Disposable

Rechargeable

Modular devices

By Component:

Atomizer

Vape Mod

Cartomizer

E-liquid

By Distribution Channel:

Online

Retail

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Electronic Cigarette and Tabacco Vapor Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

