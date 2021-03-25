Global Engineering and commissioning software Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2019-2026

Global Engineering and commissioning software market is valued approximately USD 1.22 Billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 6.70% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Engineering and Commissioning facilitates the planning, executing, and tracking of complex engineering, procurement, and construction activities associated with various end use industries such as construction and oil & gas etc. The Engineering and commission software offer wide range of facility in industrial process control, intelligent building control and use automation technologies to reduce operation cost, brings accuracy to the operational activities and enhance productivity. The factors anticipated towards the growth of market are rapid adoption of Internet of Things (IOT) in various industries coupled with introduction of technologies supporting industrial automation such as Internet of Robotic things (IORT). For instance: according to the study by Aruba Organization in 2018, over 68% of the business leaders in industrial sector use IoT for monitoring and maintenance and over 54% of business leaders prefer IoT for remote operation. Also, according to the World Robotics Report by International Federation of Robotics (IFR) 2020, over USD 2.4 million industrial robots are operating in factories around the world and global sale of industrial robots was USD 16.5 billion till 2019. Thus, the rise in growth industrial automation and increased adoption of IoT accelerates the growth of market over the forecast years.

The regional analysis of global Engineering and commissioning software market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America accounts for largest share in the global Engineering and commissioning software market due to the rapid growth in industrial automation and IoT in the industries across the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the market due to the rising government initiatives regarding adoption of cloud computing, Artificial intelligence and machine learning in various operational activities of the different end use industries.

Market player included in this report are:

ProjecTools

Siemens

WinPCS

Terraine, Inc

Facility Dynamics

Interface Engineering

GATE, Inc

CxAlloy

Bentley

Festo

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Function offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Windows system supported

IOS system Supported

Both systems supported

By Application:

Small enterprises

Medium enterprises

Large enterprises

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Engineering and commissioning software Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Engineering and Commissioning Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Engineering and Commissioning Market, by Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Engineering and Commissioning Market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Engineering and Commissioning Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Engineering and Commissioning Market Dynamics

3.1. Engineering and Commissioning Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Engineering and Commissioning Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Engineering and Commissioning Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Engineering and Commissioning Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Engineering and Commissioning Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Engineering and Commissioning Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Windows system supported

5.4.2. IOS system Supported

5.4.3. Both system supported

Chapter 6. Global Engineering and Commissioning Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Engineering and Commissioning Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Engineering and Commissioning Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Engineering and Commissioning Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Small enterprises

6.4.2. Medium enterprises

6.4.3. Large enterprises

…continued

