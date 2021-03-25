Global Enterprise Data Management Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Global Enterprise Data Management Market is valued approximately USD 71.1 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.5 % over the forecast period 2020-2026. Enterprise Data Management (EDM) is an enterprise’s ability to effectively manage, integrate, disseminate, and create data for enterprise processes. EDM offers accurate, consistent and transparent content for organizations process. Enterprise data management automatically receives data from third-party cloud services, applications, and enterprise systems, which helps business organizations to eliminate administrative data conflicts and issues, due to the negligence of information and data. The increased adoption of columnar databases and massively parallel processing architectures are the driving the growth of market. The need for on-time qualified information, increase in regulatory compliance and regulations and increased need for risk management are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising technological advancements, introduction new products and services and other strategic alliance by market key player will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: as per Company’s news release in February 2020, Vodafone Idea has tied up with IBM Corporation to launch data security device management solution for enterprise. However, presence of data Silos is the major factor restraining the growth of global Enterprise Data Management market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Enterprise Data Management market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing demand for risk management solutions and rise in the requirement of on-time authentic information. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

IBM Corporation

SAS Institute

Teradata Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Talend

Symantec

Cloudera Inc.

Ataccaman Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Software

Services

By Deployment Mode:

Cloud

On-Premise

By Organization Size:

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Industry Vertical:

Healthcare And Life Sciences

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Telecom and Information Technology

Retail and Consumer Goods

Media And Entertainment

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Transportation and Logistics

Government & Defense

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Enterprise Data Management Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD BILLION)

1.2.1. Enterprise Data Management Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD BILLION)

1.2.2. Enterprise Data Management Market, by Component, 2018-2026 (USD BILLION)

1.2.3. Enterprise Data Management Market, by Deployment Mode, 2018-2026 (USD BILLION)

1.2.4. Enterprise Data Management Market, by Organizational Size, 2018-2026 (USD BILLION)

1.2.5. Enterprise Data Management Market, by Industry Vertical, 2018-2026 (USD BILLION)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Enterprise Data Management Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Enterprise Data Management Market Dynamics

3.1. Enterprise Data Management Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Enterprise Data Management Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

…..Continued.

