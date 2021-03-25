Global Enterprise Resource Planning Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Global Enterprise Resource Planning Market is valued approximately USD XX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX % over the forecast period 2020-2026. Enterprise resource planning (ERP) is the ability to deliver an integrated suite of business applications, that shares process and data model, and deep operational end-to-end processes, which are found in finance, HR, distribution, manufacturing, service and the supply chain. ERP is used in wide range of end user industry including Manufacturing & Services, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Government Utilities, Aerospace and defense, Telecom and Others. Globalization, regulatory compliance and centralization as well as rising adoption of ERP software to boost transparency and operational efficiency of organizations are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising technological advancements, introduction new products and services and other strategic alliance by market key player will create a lucrative growth opportunity for this market. For instance: as per Company’s news release in March 2020, Sage Group announced the introduction of its next generation ERP for the construction industry, by combining its Sage Intacct ERP functionality with construction industry and enhancing it with the knowledge and functionality gained from the Sage Timberline/Sage 300 Construction product. However, higher investment and maintenance costs is the major factor restraining the growth of global Enterprise Resource Planning market during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Enterprise Resource Planning market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026.
Major market player included in this report are:
SAP SE
Oracle Corporation
Sage Group plc
Microsoft Corporation
BAAN Company (now part of Infor)
Kronos Incorporated
JD Edwards
QAD Inc.
Consona Corporation
Epicor Software Corporation
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Functional Analysis:
Finance
Human resource (HR)
Supply chain
Others
By Deployment Analysis:
Cloud
On-Premise
By Vertical Analysis:
Manufacturing & Services
BFSI
Healthcare
Retail
Government Utilities
Aerospace and defense
Telecom
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Enterprise Resource Planning Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD BILLION)
1.2.1. Enterprise Resource Planning Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD BILLION)
1.2.2. Enterprise Resource Planning Market, by Functional Anlaysis, 2018-2026 (USD BILLION)
1.2.3. Enterprise Resource Planning Market, by Deployment Anlaysis, 2018-2026 (USD BILLION)
1.2.4. Enterprise Resource Planning Market, by Vertical Anlaysis, 2018-2026 (USD BILLION)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Enterprise Resource Planning Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Enterprise Resource Planning Market Dynamics
3.1. Enterprise Resource Planning Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Enterprise Resource Planning Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)
4.2. PEST Analysis
…..Continued.
