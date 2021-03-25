Global Excavator Grapples Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2019-2026

The excavator is a heavy construction equipment consisting of boom, dipper, bucket and cab on a rotating platform known as the “House”. Whereas, a grapple is a hook or claw attached to the excavator used to catch or hold things in a construction activity. Therefore, the rise in construction industry and rapid industrialization is expected to boost the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: As per Statista, in public sector in 2016 the spending in construction sector was USD 292 billion and increased up to USD 302 billion in 2018 globally. US accounts for the largest share in construction industries and shows a total expenditure incurred in construction sector in US reached to USD 1293 Billion in 2019. Similarly, according to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the real estate industry in India is expected to reach USD 1 trillion by 2030 from USD 120 billion in 2017 and contributed to the 13% of the country’s GDP by 2025. Moreover, rapid urbanization and substantial growth in production of smart cities in the emerging economies is expected to create a lucrative opportunity for the growth of market over the upcoming years. However, high cost of Excavator grapple is the major factors that hampers the growth of market over the upcoming years.

ALSO READ : https://chemicalandmaterialmrfr.blogspot.com/2021/02/water-soluble-paints-market-trends-size_22.html

The regional analysis of global Excavator Grapples market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific region is the fastest growing region in the global excavator grapples market and accounts for the largest share in the market due to the rising growth in construction industry, rapid industrialization and urbanization in the emerging economies of the region.

Market player included in this report are:

Empire Bucket

Werk-Brau

Doosan

Komatsu

Caterpillar

Volvo

Rockland

ALSO READ : https://energyandpowerresearchreports.blogspot.com/2020/01/global-distribution-transformer-market.html

Paladin

Kinshofer

ACS Industries

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type :

Hydraulic

Mechanical

By Application:

1-10 Ton Excavator

10-25 Ton Excavator

25-40 Ton Excavator

>40 Ton Excavator

ALSO READ : https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/07/25/1887838/0/en/Athleisure-Market-Demand-is-Projected-to-Witness-a-Rapid-Growth-by-Forecast-to-2023-Predicts-Market-Research-Future.html

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Excavator Grapples Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.1. Excavator Grapples Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.2. Excavator Grapples Market, by Type, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.3. Excavator Grapples Market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Excavator Grapples Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Excavator Grapples Market Dynamics

3.1. Excavator Grapples Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Excavator Grapples Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Excavator Grapples Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Excavator Grapples Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Excavator Grapples Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2016-2026 (USD Million)

5.4. Excavator Grapples Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Hydraulic

5.4.2. Mechanical

Chapter 6. Global Excavator Grapples Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Excavator Grapples Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Excavator Grapples Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2016-2026 (USD Million)

6.4. Excavator Grapples Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. 1-10 Ton Excavator

6.4.2. 10-25 Ton Excavator

6.4.3. 25-40 Ton Excavator

6.4.4. >40 Ton Excavator

Chapter 7. Global Excavator Grapples Market, Regional Analysis

7.1. Excavator Grapples Market, Regional Market Snapshot

7.2. North America Excavator Grapples Market

7.2.1. U.S. Excavator Grapples Market

7.2.1.1. Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.1.2. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.2. Canada Excavator Grapples Market

7.3. Europe Excavator Grapples Market Snapshot

7.3.1. U.K. Excavator Grapples Market

7.3.2. Germany Excavator Grapples Market

7.3.3. Rest of Europe Excavator Grapples Market

7.4. Asia-Pacific Excavator Grapples Market Snapshot

7.4.1. China Excavator Grapples Market

7.4.2. India Excavator Grapples Market

7.4.3. Japan Excavator Grapples Market

7.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Excavator Grapples Market

7.5. Latin America Excavator Grapples Market Snapshot

7.5.1. Brazil Excavator Grapples Market

7.5.2. Mexico Excavator Grapples Market

7.6. Rest of The World Excavator Grapples Market

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Top Market Strategies

8.2. Company Profiles

8.2.1. Empire Bucket

8.2.1.1. Key Information

8.2.1.2. Overview

8.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

8.2.1.4. Product Summary

8.2.1.5. Recent Developments

8.2.2. Werk-Brau

8.2.3. Doosan

8.2.4. Komatsu

8.2.5. Caterpillar

8.2.6. Volvo

8.2.7. Rockland

8.2.8. Paladin

8.2.9. Kinshofer

8.2.10. ACS Industries

Chapter 9. Research Process

9.1. Research Process

9.1.1. Data Mining

9.1.2. Analysis

9.1.3. Market Estimation

9.1.4. Validation

9.1.5. Publishing

9.2. Research Attributes

9.3. Research AssumptionTABLE 1. LIST OF SECONDARY SOURCES, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL EXCAVATOR GRAPPLES MARKET

TABLE 2. LIST OF PRIMARY SOURCES, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL EXCAVATOR GRAPPLES MARKET

TABLE 3. GLOBAL EXCAVATOR GRAPPLES MARKET, REPORT SCOPE

TABLE 4. YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY

TABLE 5. EXCHANGE RATES CONSIDERED

TABLE 6. GLOBAL EXCAVATOR GRAPPLES MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY REGION 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 7. GLOBAL EXCAVATOR GRAPPLES MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY TYPE 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 8. GLOBAL EXCAVATOR GRAPPLES MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY APPLICATION 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 9. GLOBAL EXCAVATOR GRAPPLES MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 10. GLOBAL EXCAVATOR GRAPPLES MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 11. GLOBAL EXCAVATOR GRAPPLES MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 12. GLOBAL EXCAVATOR GRAPPLES MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 13. GLOBAL EXCAVATOR GRAPPLES MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 14. GLOBAL EXCAVATOR GRAPPLES MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 15. GLOBAL EXCAVATOR GRAPPLES MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 16. GLOBAL EXCAVATOR GRAPPLES MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 17. GLOBAL EXCAVATOR GRAPPLES MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 18. GLOBAL EXCAVATOR GRAPPLES MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 19. U.S. EXCAVATOR GRAPPLES MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 20. U.S. EXCAVATOR GRAPPLES MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 21. U.S. EXCAVATOR GRAPPLES MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 22. CANADA EXCAVATOR GRAPPLES MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 23. CANADA EXCAVATOR GRAPPLES MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 24. CANADA EXCAVATOR GRAPPLES MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

….….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105