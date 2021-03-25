Global Exterior Insulation and Finish System Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2019-2026

Global Exterior Insulation and Finish System market is valued approximately USD 61.57 Billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 12.24% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Exterior insulation and finish system (EIFS) are a general class of non-load bearing building cladding systems which enables exterior walls with an insulated, water-resistant, finished surface in an integrated composite material system. The application of EIFS helps in efficient reduction of greenhouse gas emission. Therefore, stringent regulations to reduce greenhouse gas emission is expected to boost the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: In March 2007, the European Heads of State agreed to a binding and unilateral GHG emission reduction of 20% by 2020. This agreement becomes a legal requirement in the European Union with plans to reduce GHG emission by 20% by 2020

and 40% by 2030. Similarly, in 2009, the US announced to reduce GHG emissions by 17% by 2020 in comparison to that in 2005. Therefore, the ongoing trend of reducing GHGs, which is followed by most countries, is fueling the demand for building thermal insulation, such as EIFS. In Addition, Rebates and Tax Credits by government on application of Exterior Insulation and Finish systems accelerates the growth of market over the forecast years. However, Lack of awareness among people regarding EIFS and availability of green insulation material are the factors hamper the growth of market over the upcoming years.

The regional analysis of global Exterior Insulation and Finish System market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is accounts for the largest share in the global EIFS market due to the rapid growth in residential and non-residential construction activities and rising demand for thermal insulation in the market. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global EIFS market due to the rapid growth in construction activities in the region.

Market player included in this report are:

BASF

Saint-Gobain

Wacker Chemie AG

STO SE & Co KGaA

Owens Corning

Dryvit Systems Inc

Master Wall Inc

Parex Usa, Inc.

SFS Group Ag.

Rmax

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product Components of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type :

Polymer-based (PB)

Polymer-Modified (PM)

By Insulation Material:

Expanded Polystyrene (EPS)

Mineral Wool

Others

By Component:

Adhesive

Insulation Board

Base Coat

Reinforcement

Finish Coat

By End-use Industries:

Residential

Non-residential

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Exterior Insulation and Finish System Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Exterior Insulation and Finish System Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Exterior Insulation and Finish System Market, by Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Exterior Insulation and Finish System Market, by Insulation Material, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Exterior Insulation and Finish System Market, by Component, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.5. Exterior Insulation and Finish System Market, by End-use Industries, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Exterior Insulation and Finish System Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Exterior Insulation and Finish System Market Dynamics

3.1. Exterior Insulation and Finish System Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Exterior Insulation and Finish System Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Exterior Insulation and Finish System Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Exterior Insulation and Finish System Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Exterior Insulation and Finish System Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Exterior Insulation and Finish System Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Polymer-based (PB)

5.4.2. Polymer-Modified (PM)

Chapter 6. Global Exterior Insulation and Finish System Market, by Insulation Material

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Exterior Insulation and Finish System Market by Insulation Material, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Exterior Insulation and Finish System Market Estimates & Forecasts by Insulation Material 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Exterior Insulation and Finish System Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Expanded Polystyrene (EPS)

6.4.2. Mineral Wool

6.4.3. Others

Chapter 7. Global Exterior Insulation and Finish System Market, by Component

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Exterior Insulation and Finish System Market by Insulation Material, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Exterior Insulation and Finish System Market Estimates & Forecasts by Insulation Material 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

7.4. Exterior Insulation and Finish System Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Adhesive

7.4.2. Insulation Board

7.4.3. Base Coat

7.4.4. Reinforcement

7.4.5. Finish Coat

Chapter 8. Global Exterior Insulation and Finish System Market, by End-use Industries

8.1. Market Snapshot

8.2. Global Exterior Insulation and Finish System Market by End-use Industries, Performance – Potential Analysis

8.3. Global Exterior Insulation and Finish System Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-use Industries 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

8.4. Exterior Insulation and Finish System Market, Sub Segment Analysis

8.4.1. Residential

8.4.2. Non-residential

Chapter 9. Global Exterior Insulation and Finish System Market, Regional Analysis

9.1. Exterior Insulation and Finish System Market, Regional Market Snapshot

9.2. North America Exterior Insulation and Finish System Market

9.2.1. U.S. Exterior Insulation and Finish System Market

9.2.1.1. Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

9.2.1.2. Insulation Material breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

9.2.1.3. Component breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

9.2.1.4. End-use Industries breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

9.2.2. Canada Exterior Insulation and Finish System Market

9.3. Europe Exterior Insulation and Finish System Market Snapshot

9.3.1. U.K. Exterior Insulation and Finish System Market

9.3.2. Germany Exterior Insulation and Finish System Market

9.3.3. Rest of Europe Exterior Insulation and Finish System Market

9.4. Asia-Pacific Exterior Insulation and Finish System Market Snapshot

9.4.1. China Exterior Insulation and Finish System Market

9.4.2. India Exterior Insulation and Finish System Market

9.4.3. Japan Exterior Insulation and Finish System Market

9.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Exterior Insulation and Finish System Market

9.5. Latin America Exterior Insulation and Finish System Market Snapshot

9.5.1. Brazil Exterior Insulation and Finish System Market

9.5.2. Mexico Exterior Insulation and Finish System Market

9.6. Rest of The World Exterior Insulation and Finish System Market

Chapter 10. Competitive Intelligence

10.1. Top Market Strategies

10.2. Company Profiles

10.2.1. BASF

10.2.1.1. Key Information

10.2.1.2. Overview

10.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

10.2.1.4. Product Summary

10.2.1.5. Recent Developments

10.2.2. Saint-Gobain

10.2.3. Wacker Chemie AG

10.2.4. STO SE & Co KGaA

10.2.5. Owens Corning

10.2.6. Dryvit Systems Inc

10.2.7. Master Wall Inc

10.2.8. Parex Usa, Inc.

10.2.9. SFS Group Ag.

10.2.10. Rmax

Chapter 11. Research Process

11.1. Research Process

11.1.1. Data Mining

11.1.2. Analysis

11.1.3. Market Estimation

11.1.4. Validation

11.1.5. Publishing

11.2. Research Attributes

