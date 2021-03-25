Global Exterior Insulation and Finish System Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2019-2026

Global Exterior Insulation and Finish System market is valued approximately USD 61.57 Billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 12.24% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Exterior insulation and finish system (EIFS) are a general class of non-load bearing building cladding systems which enables exterior walls with an insulated, water-resistant, finished surface in an integrated composite material system. The application of EIFS helps in efficient reduction of greenhouse gas emission. Therefore, stringent regulations to reduce greenhouse gas emission is expected to boost the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: In March 2007, the European Heads of State agreed to a binding and unilateral GHG emission reduction of 20% by 2020. This agreement becomes a legal requirement in the European Union with plans to reduce GHG emission by 20% by 2020
and 40% by 2030. Similarly, in 2009, the US announced to reduce GHG emissions by 17% by 2020 in comparison to that in 2005. Therefore, the ongoing trend of reducing GHGs, which is followed by most countries, is fueling the demand for building thermal insulation, such as EIFS. In Addition, Rebates and Tax Credits by government on application of Exterior Insulation and Finish systems accelerates the growth of market over the forecast years. However, Lack of awareness among people regarding EIFS and availability of green insulation material are the factors hamper the growth of market over the upcoming years.
The regional analysis of global Exterior Insulation and Finish System market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is accounts for the largest share in the global EIFS market due to the rapid growth in residential and non-residential construction activities and rising demand for thermal insulation in the market. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global EIFS market due to the rapid growth in construction activities in the region.
Market player included in this report are:
BASF
Saint-Gobain
Wacker Chemie AG
STO SE & Co KGaA
Owens Corning
Dryvit Systems Inc
Master Wall Inc
Parex Usa, Inc.
SFS Group Ag.
Rmax
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product Components of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type :
Polymer-based (PB)
Polymer-Modified (PM)
By Insulation Material:
Expanded Polystyrene (EPS)
Mineral Wool
Others
By Component:
Adhesive
Insulation Board
Base Coat
Reinforcement
Finish Coat
By End-use Industries:
Residential
Non-residential
By Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Exterior Insulation and Finish System Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
