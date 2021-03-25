Global Fashion Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2019-2026

B2B are wholesale trade fairs and conventions, which started from European Fashion Industry and have less profit margin as compared to B2C channel. The growing mobile penetration, rising urbanization and increasing per capita disposable income, changing lifestyle along as well as rising adoption of online shopping (E-commerce) are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance: Around 66% of individuals adopted smartphone in 2018, an increase from 63% in 2017 and 58% in 2016, globally, as per Zenith’s Mobile Advertising Forecasts 2017.

The regional analysis of global Fashion Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the high disposable income and rising fashion trend in this region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

Shopinlot

Systum

Amazon.com Inc.

Traede

WayNet

Arvato

FDM4

Alibaba Group

Pepperi

Cloudfy

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Buyer-oriented E-commerce

Supplier-oriented E-commerce

Intermediary-oriented E-commerce

By Application:

Network as a Service (NaaS)

Data as a Service (Daas)

Storage as a Service (STaas)

Back-end as a Service (BaaS)

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Fashion Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD BILLION)

1.2.1. Fashion Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD BILLION)

1.2.2. Fashion Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market, by Product, 2017-2026 (USD BILLION)

1.2.3. Fashion Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD BILLION)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Fashion Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Fashion Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Dynamics

3.1. Fashion Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Fashion Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Fashion Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market, by Product

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Fashion Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market by Product, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Fashion Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

5.4. Fashion Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Buyer-oriented E-commerce

5.4.2. Supplier-oriented E-commerce

5.4.3. Intermediary-oriented E-commerce

Chapter 6. Global Fashion Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Fashion Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Fashion Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

6.4. Fashion Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Network as a Service (NaaS)

6.4.2. Data as a Service (Daas)

6.4.3. Storage as a Service (STaas)

6.4.4. Back-end as a Service (BaaS)

Chapter 7. Global Fashion Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market, Regional Analysis

7.1. Fashion Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market, Regional Market Snapshot

7.2. North America Fashion Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market

7.2.1. U.S. Fashion Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market

7.2.1.1. Product breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.1.2. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.2. Canada Fashion Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market

7.3. Europe Fashion Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Snapshot

7.3.1. U.K. Fashion Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market

7.3.2. Germany Fashion Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market

7.3.3. Rest of Europe Fashion Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market

7.4. Asia-Pacific Fashion Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Snapshot

7.4.1. China Fashion Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market

7.4.2. India Fashion Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market

7.4.3. Japan Fashion Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market

7.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Fashion Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market

7.5. Latin America Fashion Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Snapshot

7.5.1. Brazil Fashion Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market

7.5.2. Mexico Fashion Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market

7.6. Rest of The World Fashion Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Top Market Strategies

8.2. Company Profiles

8.2.1. Shopinlot

8.2.1.1. Key Information

8.2.1.2. Overview

8.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

8.2.1.4. Type Summary

8.2.1.5. Recent Developments

8.2.2. Systum

8.2.3. Amazon.com.Inc.

8.2.4. Traede

8.2.5. WayNet

8.2.6. Arvato

8.2.7. FDM4

8.2.8. Alibaba Group

8.2.9. Pepperi

8.2.10. Cloudfy

TABLE 2. List of primary sources, used in the study of global fashion business-to-business (b2b) e-commerce market

TABLE 3. Global fashion business-to-business (b2b) e-commerce market, report scope

TABLE 4. Years considered for the study

TABLE 5. Exchange rates considered

TABLE 6. Global fashion business-to-business (b2b) e-commerce market estimates & forecasts by region 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 7. Global fashion business-to-business (b2b) e-commerce market estimates & forecasts by product 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 8. Global fashion business-to-business (b2b) e-commerce market estimates & forecasts by application 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 9. Global fashion business-to-business (b2b) e-commerce market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 10. Global fashion business-to-business (b2b) e-commerce market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 11. Global fashion business-to-business (b2b) e-commerce market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 12. Global fashion business-to-business (b2b) e-commerce market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 13. Global fashion business-to-business (b2b) e-commerce market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 14. Global fashion business-to-business (b2b) e-commerce market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 15. Global fashion business-to-business (b2b) e-commerce market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 16. Global fashion business-to-business (b2b) e-commerce market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 17. Global fashion business-to-business (b2b) e-commerce market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 18. Global fashion business-to-business (b2b) e-commerce market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 19. Global fashion business-to-business (b2b) e-commerce market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 20. Global fashion business-to-business (b2b) e-commerce market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 21. Global fashion business-to-business (b2b) e-commerce market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 22. Global fashion business-to-business (b2b) e-commerce market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 23. Global fashion business-to-business (b2b) e-commerce market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 24. Global fashion business-to-business (b2b) e-commerce market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 25. U.s. fashion business-to-business (b2b) e-commerce market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 26. U.s. fashion business-to-business (b2b) e-commerce market estim

….….Continued

