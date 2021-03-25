Global Fast Food Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2019-2026

Global Fast Food Market is valued approximately at USD 545.4 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.6% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Fast food can be defined as a substitute to home-made meals which can be prepared quickly, easily accessible, and served. Fast food contains less amount of nutrition value as compared to other food products and dishes. These foods are high in sugar, sodium, and fat, which may cause health-related problems, and obesity. Fast food contains bulk of calories and no rarer micronutrients. Fast food is mainly served in a restaurant or store with precooked or preheated ingredients and served to the customer in a wrapped form for take away or drive through. growing urbanization and increasing per capita disposable income, changing lifestyle followed by changing eating habits of consumers as well as continuous product launches by the manufacturers offering a wide range of fast food products are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance, as per company’s news release in August 2019, Burger King launched its plant-based Impossible Whopper nationwide. Impossible whopper will be meatless and vegan burger, available at more than 7,000 locations. However, consumer health awareness, especially obesity is the major factor restraining the growth of global Fast Food market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Fast Food Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the high disposable income and consumer eating patterns in this region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

McDonald’s

Hardee’s

Pizza Hut

Domino’s Pizza

Burger King

KFC

Subway

Dunkin Donuts

Firehouse Subs

Auntie Anne’s

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Burgers & Sandwiches

Pizzas & Pasta

Chinese Food

Fried Chicken

Others

By Distribution Platform:

Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)

Street Vendors

Food Delivery Services

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Fast Food Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD BILLION)

1.2.1. Fast Food Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD BILLION)

1.2.2. Fast Food Market, by Type, 2017-2026 (USD BILLION)

1.2.3. Fast Food Market, by Distribution Platform, 2017-2026 (USD BILLION)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Fast Food Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Fast Food Market Dynamics

3.1. Fast Food Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Fast Food Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Fast Food Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Fast Food Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Fast Food Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

5.4. Fast Food Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Burgers & Sandwiches

5.4.2. Pizzas & Pasta

5.4.3. Chinese Food

5.4.4. Fried Chicken

5.4.5. Others

Chapter 6. Global Fast Food Market, by Distribution Platform

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Fast Food Market by Distribution Platform, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Fast Food Market Estimates & Forecasts by Distribution Platform 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

6.4. Fast Food Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)

6.4.2. Street Vendors

6.4.3. Food Delivery Services

6.4.4. Others

Chapter 7. Global Fast Food Market, Regional Analysis

7.1. Fast Food Market, Regional Market Snapshot

7.2. North America Fast Food Market

7.2.1. U.S. Fast Food Market

7.2.1.1. Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.1.2. Distribution Platform breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.2. Canada Fast Food Market

7.3. Europe Fast Food Market Snapshot

7.3.1. U.K. Fast Food Market

7.3.2. Germany Fast Food Market

7.3.3. Rest of Europe Fast Food Market

7.4. Asia-Pacific Fast Food Market Snapshot

7.4.1. China Fast Food Market

7.4.2. India Fast Food Market

7.4.3. Japan Fast Food Market

7.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Fast Food Market

7.5. Latin America Fast Food Market Snapshot

7.5.1. Brazil Fast Food Market

7.5.2. Mexico Fast Food Market

7.6. Rest of The World Fast Food Market

…continued

