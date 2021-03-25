Global Feed Fats and Proteins Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2019-2026

Global Feed Fats and Proteins market is valued approximately USD 7965.49 Million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 5.2% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Feed fats and proteins helps in maintaining the nutritional level of the feed. Feed fats and proteins produce higher nutritional values with lesser feed amount and lead to the production of the high amount of meat, dairy, and other livestock products. Feed fats and proteins are made up of either animal or plant sources. Feed fats and proteins are mixed with the feed in very fewer quantities that helps in maintaining the health of the livestock. The market for Feed Fats and proteins will gain substantial growth over the forecast years due to the rising demand for milk and milk products across the globe. For

instance: According to the National Dairy Development Board (India), the milk production is increased up to 176.3 million tonnes in 2018 from the 165.4 million tonnes in 2017 that is per capita availability of 355 gms/day to 375 gms/day till 2018. Similarly, the milk production in United States was 94.64 million tonnes in 2015 and grown to 97.76 million tonnes till 2017. Additionally, rapid growth in demand of Animal meat is expected to create lucrative opportunity for the growth of market over the forecast years. However, environmental concern and rapid outbreak of diseases are the factors hamper the market growth in the upcoming period.

The regional analysis of global Feed Fats and Proteins market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America accounts for the largest share in the global Feed Fats and Protein market due to the increasing consumption of Animal meat in the region. Whereas, Asia pacific is expected to grow with faster pace in the market due to the higher consumption of milk and milk products in the region along with growing population of animal meat consumers.

Market player included in this report are:

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

Darling International Inc

The Scoular Company

Omega Protein Corporation

Roquette Freres

Aarhuskarlshamn AB

Bunge Ltd.

Euroduna Rohstoffe Gmbh

Lansing Trade Group LLC.

Agrana Beteiligungs-AG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Source:

Animal

Plant

Other Source

By Livestock:

Ruminants

Poultry

Aqua

Swine

Equine

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Feed Fats and Proteins Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

