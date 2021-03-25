Global Fiber Optic Cable Assemblies Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2019-2026

Global Fiber Optic Cable Assemblies Market is valued approximately at USD 2.9 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of more than 7% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Fiber optic cable assemblies consist of an optical fiber, a reinforcement strand for support, and fiber optic cable connectors. It acts as a medium of data & electronic (A/V) signal transmission from one point to another in packets of optical energy or light and are designed to withstand harsh exterior environments ensuring greater durability. The fiber optic cable has characteristics such as assemblies are low-noise, distortion free signals, high transmission rate and bandwidth as well as they have light-weight property, low bulk form, immunity to electromagnetic field interference as compared to other cable types. The continued growth and investments made in internet and telecommunications industry as well as rising number of

consumers demand for high quality video, audio and data transmission are the few factors responsible for higher growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance, according to Internet World Stats in 2018, 49% of total population in Asia uses internet, 85.2% in Europe, 36.1% in Africa and 95% in North America. Thus, rising internet penetration across various regions for data sharing is expected to fuel the market growth. However, burgeoning aerospace and automotive sectors is the major factor opportunistic the growth of global Fiber Optic Cable Assemblies market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Fiber Optic Cable Assemblies Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rise in advancements in IoT and increase in the demand for internet and high-quality video and data transmission across the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

RF industries (U.S.)

Finisar Corporation (U.S)

Optec Technology Limited (Hong Kong)

Fiber connection Inc. (Canada)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (U.S)

Molex Incorporated (U.S)

Amphenol Fiber Systems International (U.S)

Delphi Automotive PLC (U.K)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Cable Length:

Standard

Custom

By Mode Type:

Single-Mode

Multimode

By Product Type:

Connectorized Assemblies

Long Length Assemblies

High Complex Breakout Assemblies

Fiber Jumpers

Others

By End Users:

Automotive

IT & Telecommunication

Defense & Government

Industries

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Fiber Optic Cable Assemblies Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

