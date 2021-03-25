All news

Global Finance and Insurance in Brazil Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Global Finance and Insurance in Brazil Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Despite the 2015-2016 economic recession, as well as the country’s persistent systemic issues, such as widespread corruption, public sector inefficiencies, overregulated businesses and a large informal sector, the analysed industry remained resilient, and expanded further in 2018. Brazilian financial institutions continued to be well-regulated, sufficiently capitalised and profitable, due to high interest margins and fees, and sound lending standards. Moreover, consumer and business confidence g…

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Finance and Insurance market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Insurance and Pension Funding, Monetary Intermediation.

 

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Finance and Insurance market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

 

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

gutsy-wise

