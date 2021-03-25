Global Floor Covering Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2019-2026

Global Floor Covering Market is valued approximately at USD 290 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.20% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The floor covering products are precisely made with textiles, rubber, felts, resins and other artificial and natural substances primarily applied on the base level surface. The floor coverings are mainly applied in residential and commercial spaces to offer comfort, decoration, safety and durability to the flooring space. The flooring covering market is primarily driven owing to escalating construction sector which include establishments of both residential and commercial spaces, surging disposable income of the individuals, surging adoption and utility in hotels & restaurants along with escalating

demand for luxury flooring in both developed and developing countries. The escalating construction sector is acting as a key driving factor towards the adoption and utility of floor coverings market. For instance: According to International Construction Market Survey, the growth rate of construction industry globally in 2017 was estimated nearly 3.5% and it grew to 3.9% (approx.) in 2018. In addition, as per the annual report of European Construction Industry Federation (FIEC) in 2017, it is clearly stated that construction activity in entire Europe grew by 2.2% in 2016 (reaching approximately 1,278 billion Euro) compared to 2015. Similarly, in 2017, a similar increase is forecasted (more than 2%) followed by increase of 3% in 2018. Also, In 2018, it is estimated that commercial construction is roughly 89.52 billion in the United States, an increase from 40.1 billion in 2010 resulting into paving the way for the growth and development of floor covering market. However, the amount of non-degradable waste which is generated through the manufacturing of textile floor coverings consisting of carpet and rugs impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Floor Covering market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the surging construction sector which include establishments of both residential and commercial spaces, low cost of floor coverings and high disposable income of the individuals. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as surging construction sector in the countries of China and India and escalating demand for luxury flooring by the customers would create lucrative growth prospects for the Floor Covering market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Armstrong Flooring

Dixie Group, Inc

Forbo Holding

Gerflor Group

Home Depot Inc

Interface, Inc

Mannington Mills, Inc

Mohawk Industries, Inc

Shaw Industries Group, Inc

TOLI Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Textile Floor Covering

Tiles

Wood and Laminate

Vinyl and Rubber

By Application:

Commercial

Residential

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Floor Covering Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

….….Continued

