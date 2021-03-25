Global Floor Covering Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2019-2026

Global Floor Covering Market is valued approximately at USD 290 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.20% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The floor covering products are precisely made with textiles, rubber, felts, resins and other artificial and natural substances primarily applied on the base level surface. The floor coverings are mainly applied in residential and commercial spaces to offer comfort, decoration, safety and durability to the flooring space. The flooring covering market is primarily driven owing to escalating construction sector which include establishments of both residential and commercial spaces, surging disposable income of the individuals, surging adoption and utility in hotels & restaurants along with escalating
demand for luxury flooring in both developed and developing countries. The escalating construction sector is acting as a key driving factor towards the adoption and utility of floor coverings market. For instance: According to International Construction Market Survey, the growth rate of construction industry globally in 2017 was estimated nearly 3.5% and it grew to 3.9% (approx.) in 2018. In addition, as per the annual report of European Construction Industry Federation (FIEC) in 2017, it is clearly stated that construction activity in entire Europe grew by 2.2% in 2016 (reaching approximately 1,278 billion Euro) compared to 2015. Similarly, in 2017, a similar increase is forecasted (more than 2%) followed by increase of 3% in 2018. Also, In 2018, it is estimated that commercial construction is roughly 89.52 billion in the United States, an increase from 40.1 billion in 2010 resulting into paving the way for the growth and development of floor covering market. However, the amount of non-degradable waste which is generated through the manufacturing of textile floor coverings consisting of carpet and rugs impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.
The regional analysis of global Floor Covering market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the surging construction sector which include establishments of both residential and commercial spaces, low cost of floor coverings and high disposable income of the individuals. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as surging construction sector in the countries of China and India and escalating demand for luxury flooring by the customers would create lucrative growth prospects for the Floor Covering market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Armstrong Flooring
Dixie Group, Inc
Forbo Holding
Gerflor Group
Home Depot Inc
Interface, Inc
Mannington Mills, Inc
Mohawk Industries, Inc
Shaw Industries Group, Inc
TOLI Corporation
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product Type:
Textile Floor Covering
Tiles
Wood and Laminate
Vinyl and Rubber
By Application:
Commercial
Residential
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Floor Covering Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
TABLE OF CONTENT:
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Floor covering Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Floor covering Market, by Product Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Floor covering Market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Floor covering Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Floor covering Market Dynamics
3.1. Floor covering Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Floor covering Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Floor covering Market, by Product Type
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Floor covering Market by Product Type, Performance – Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Floor covering Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
5.4. Floor covering Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Textile Floor Covering
5.4.2. Tiles
5.4.3. Wood and Laminate
5.4.4. Vinyl and Rubber
Chapter 6. Global Floor covering Market, by Application
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Global Floor covering Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis
6.3. Global Floor covering Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
6.4. Floor covering Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1. Commercial
6.4.2. Residential
Chapter 7. Global Floor covering Market, Regional Analysis
7.1. Floor covering Market, Regional Market Snapshot
7.2. North America Floor covering Market
7.2.1. U.S. Floor covering Market
7.2.1.1. Product Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026
7.2.1.2. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026
7.2.2. Canada Floor covering Market
7.3. Europe Floor covering Market Snapshot
7.3.1. U.K. Floor covering Market
7.3.2. Germany Floor covering Market
7.3.3. Rest of Europe Floor covering Market
7.4. Asia-Pacific Floor covering Market Snapshot
7.4.1. China Floor covering Market
7.4.2. India Floor covering Market
7.4.3. Japan Floor covering Market
7.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Floor covering Market
7.5. Latin America Floor covering Market Snapshot
7.5.1. Brazil Floor covering Market
7.5.2. Mexico Floor covering Market
7.6. Rest of The World Floor covering Market
Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence
8.1. Top Market Strategies
8.2. Company Profiles
8.2.1. Armstrong Flooring
8.2.1.1. Key Information
8.2.1.2. Overview
8.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)
8.2.1.4. Product Summary
8.2.1.5. Recent Developments
8.2.2. Dixie Group, Inc
8.2.3. Forbo Holding
8.2.4. Gerflor Group
8.2.5. Home Depot Inc
8.2.6. Interface, Inc
8.2.7. Mannington Mills, Inc
8.2.8. Mohawk Industries, Inc
8.2.9. Shaw Industries Group, Inc
8.2.10. TOLICoporation
Chapter 9. Research Process
9.1. Research Process
9.1.1. Data Mining
9.1.2. Analysis
9.1.3. Market Estimation
9.1.4. Validation
9.1.5. Publishing
9.2. Research Attributes
