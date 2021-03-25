Global Flow Cytometry Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2019-2026

Global Flow Cytometry Market is valued approximately at USD 303.51 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.30% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Flow cytometry is a laser-based, biophysical that analyzes and measures several physical characteristics of particles or cells suspended in a fluid, when passed through a laser beam. Also, the flow cytometry technology is widely used in various fields of diagnostics of diseases such as HIV, Cancer and hematological malignancies. Additionally, Flow Cytometry to witness prominent growth owing to the incorporation of AI Platforms in flow cytometry workflows and advancements in flow cytometry software. As a result, the demand & adoption for Flow Cytometry would increase thereby, making its way for the growth of the market. The growth of the market is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of cancer and HIV along with the increasing private-public initiatives in the field of immune-oncology research. For Instance: In September 2018, France researcher named Pierre Burguiere has conducted a research on the development of next-generation flow cytometry protocols allowing the emergence of new approaches in the field of microbial analysis. Through this research, new approaches would be introduced to illustrate flow cytometry for microbiological analysis for determination of microorganism’s susceptibility to antimicrobial compounds. Also, these new approaches rely on flow cytometry viability assays that can be combined with antibodies and nucleic acid. Similarly, in January 2018, Cancer Genetics has expanded its immune- oncology panel to a new advanced IO panel using flow cytometry-based biomarker panel. These efforts are contributed to strengthen clinical research particularly on new therapeutic strategies and innovative drug treatments to develop new drugs to improve researches thereby, reinforcing the growth of the market. However, significant product costs and limited purchasing power of end-user are expected to impede the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Flow Cytometry market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is expected to hold a notable share in the world in terms of revenue owing to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and rise in the expansion of novel technologies and products. The dominance of the region is witnessed owing to the ongoing researchers and clinical trials. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period. Factors such as rising public-private initiative aimed towards boosting advance research practices and increase investment to promote flow-cytometry based research is expected to create lucrative prospects for the growth pf the region during the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Beckman Coulter Inc.

EMD Millipore (Merck KGaA)

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Luminex Corporation

Life Technologies

Miltenyi Biotech

Sysmex Partec

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Instrument

Fluorophore

Kit and Reagent

Software

Other Product Types

By Technology:

Cell-based Flow Cytometry

Bead-based Flow Cytometry

By Application:

Oncology

Drug Discovery

Disease Diagnosis

Stem Cell Therapy

Organ Transplantation

Hematology

Other Applications

By End-User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Academia and Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Other End Users

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Flow Cytometry Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

