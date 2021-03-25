Global Fluid Transfer System Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2019-2026

Global Fluid Transfer System market is valued approximately USD 16.39 Billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 6.8% over the forecast period 2019-2026. A fluid transfer system is a set of essential components that is used to transfer fluids often oil or fuel in a vehicle. Fluid transfer systems have wide range of application in vehicles indulged in shipping, manufacturing, aerospace, and automotive industries. These systems can be incorporated in machines or can be operated independently. Pipes, hoses, valves, and accessory loading equipment are common components of fuel transfer systems. These systems are also occurring in automobiles for fuel injection, air conditioning, engine cooling and hoses and valves are used to direct and control the flow. Due such essential role of fluid transfer system in the vehicles and growing production of vehicles across the globe is expected to drive the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: according to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturer (OICA), the production of passenger cars accounted for around 73.45 million units in the year 2017 as compared to 72.10d million units in the year 2016 on the global scenario. Similarly, according to International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), the production of commercial vehicles globally accounted for around 23.84 million units in the year 2017 as compared to 22.87 million units in the year 2016 which included both lightweight commercial vehicles and heavy trucks & buses. However, Lower Replacement Rate of Fluid Transfer System is expected to hamper the growth of market over the forecast years.

The regional analysis of global Fluid Transfer System market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific accounts for the largest and fastest growing region in the global fluid transfer system market due to the rise in production of vehicles and presence of favorable government regarding fluid transfer system in the region.

Market player included in this report are:

Cooper Standard

Kongsberg Automotive

Contitech

Akwel

TI Fluid Systems

Lander Automotive

Hutchinson

Tristone

Castello Italia

Gates

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material :

Nylon

Stainless Steel

Aluminum

Steel

Rubber

Others

By Type:

Air Suspension Line

Fuel lines

Brake lines

AC lines

Diesel Particulate Filter line

Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Lines

Transmission Oil Cooling Lines

Turbo Coolant Lines

By Vehicle type:

Passenger Car

Commercial vehicle

By Electric & Hybrid Vehicle:

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

By Off-Highway Vehicle:

Agriculture Tractors

Construction Equipment

Mining Equipment

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Fluid Transfer System Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Fluid Transfer System Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Fluid Transfer System Market, by Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Fluid Transfer System Market, by Material, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Fluid Transfer System Market, by Vehicle Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.5. Fluid Transfer System Market, by Electric & Hybrid Vehicle, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.6. Fluid Transfer System Market, by Off-Highway Vehicle, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Fluid Transfer System Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Fluid Transfer System Market Dynamics

3.1. Fluid Transfer System Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Fluid Transfer System Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Fluid Transfer System Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Fluid Transfer System Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Fluid Transfer System Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Fluid Transfer System Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Air Suspension Line

5.4.2. Fuel lines

5.4.3. Brake lines

5.4.4. AC lines

5.4.5. Diesel Particulate Filter line

5.4.6. Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Lines

5.4.7. Transmission Oil Cooling Lines

5.4.8. Turbo Coolant Lines

Chapter 6. Global Fluid Transfer System Market, by Material

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Fluid Transfer System Market by Material, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Fluid Transfer System Market Estimates & Forecasts by Material 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Fluid Transfer System Market, Sub Segment Analy

