Global Food and Drink Internet Retailing in South Korea Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Food and drink internet retailing is performing very well in South Korea and becoming a main growth driver to lead internet retailing channel growth. As single-person households are rapidly growing, sales of ready meals and meals that can reduce cooking time and make the cooking process simple are increasing very rapidly in the country. Fresh food used to be bought offline mostly, after consumers themselves checked the quality of food before making a purchase; however, consumers are gaining more…

Euromonitor International’s Food and Drink Internet Retailing in South Korea report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

 

Table of Contents

Food and Drink Internet Retailing in South Korea

Euromonitor International

March 2019

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

Headlines

Prospects

Food and Drink Category Is Growing the Fastest Within Internet Retailing

Hypermarket and Supermarket Players Are Developing Online Grocery Channel

Food and Drink Specialist Online Retailers Are Growing Rapidly

Competitive Landscape

Many Retailers Are Enlarging the Food and Drink Category

Delivery Service Is A Key for Food and Drink Internet Retailing

Channel Data

Table 1 Food and Drink Internet Retailing:

