Global Government and Membership Organizations in Brazil Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The Brazilian public sector remained constrained by the poor economic situation in Brazil in 2018, yet public revenue continued growing further. The country endured a 2-year downturn over 2015-2016, which still had an effect in 2018, the main troubles being fluctuating commodity prices, widespread economic problems related to corruption, an inefficient government, large informal sector, high trade tariffs, and burdensome regulations. Although mild revival continued in 2018, the underlying issues…

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Government and Membership Organizations market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Public Administration, Defence and Social Security, Trade Unions, Professional, Political Organisations.

 

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

 

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Government and Membership Organizations in Brazil

Euromonitor International

March 2019

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

Headlines

Prospects

Industry To Be Boosted by Economic Recovery and Governmental Reforms

Massive Public Debt Likely To Cap Expenditures

Pension Reform To Be A Main Point of Focus for Current Government

Competitive Landscape

Government Tries To Fix Financial Issues Via Privatisations

Industry Overview

Chart 1 Turnover

Chart 2 Value Added , LCU million

Chart 3 Profit and Profit Margin

Chart 4 Turnover by Category , LCU million

Chart 5 Public Administration, Defence and Social Security Turnover

Chart 6 Trade Unions, Professional, Political Organisations Turnover

Chart 7 Absolute Growth by Category, LCU million

Cost Structure

….CONTINUED

