Global Graphite Electrode Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2019-2026

Global Graphite Electrode Market is valued approximately at USD 2.2 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.8% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The Graphite Electrode is a key component used in the smelting process for manufacturing of high-quality steel. The Graphite electrode can precisely withstand high heat dissipation, hold excellent mechanical strength and have high electrical conductivity that precisely optimal for the manufacturing of steel. The graphite electrode market is primarily driven owing to surging construction sector which include both establishments of residential and commercial spaces, rising production of passenger and commercial vehicles, escalating utility in iron and steel manufacturing and rising use in electric arc furnaces. The escalating construction sector which include establishments of new residential and commercial spaces which require high quality steel is acting as a key driver towards the development and growth of graphite electrode market. For instance: According to the International Construction Market Survey, the growth rate of construction industry globally in 2017 was estimated nearly 3.5% and it grew to 3.9% (approx.) in the year 2018. In addition, as per the annual report of the European Construction Industry Federation (FIEC) in 2017, it has been stated that construction activity in entire Europe grew by 2.2% in 2016 (reaching approximately 1,278 billion Euro) compared to 2015. Similarly, in 2017, a similar increase is forecasted (more than 2%) followed by increase of 3% in 2018. Also, in 2018, it is estimated that commercial construction is roughly 89.52 billion in the United States, an increase from 40.1 billion in 2010 which is further augmenting the development and adoption of graphite electrode market. However, soaring prices of needle coke along with limited growth of UHP graphite electrode impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Graphite Electrode market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the escalating construction sector along with initiatives taken by the private organizations operating in United states and Canada. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as surging production of both passenger and commercial vehicles along with rising iron and steel production would create lucrative growth prospects for the Graphite Electrode market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

EPM Group

Fangda Carbon New Material Technology Co. Ltd

GrafTech International

HEG Limited

Graphite India Limited

Jilin Carbon Co. Ltd

KAIFENG CARBON CO., LTD

Tokai Carbon Co Ltd

SEC Carbon Limited

SHOWA DENKO K.K.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Electrode Grade:

Ultra-High Power (UHP)

High Power (SHP) & Regular Power (RP)

By Application:

Electric Arc Furnace

Ladle Furnace

Non-Steel

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Graphite Electrode Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Graphite Electrode Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Graphite Electrode Market, by Electrode Grade, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Graphite Electrode Market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Graphite Electrode Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Graphite Electrode Market Dynamics

3.1. Graphite Electrode Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Graphite Electrode Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Graphite Electrode Market, by Electrode Grade

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Graphite Electrode Market by Electrode Grade, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Graphite Electrode Market Estimates & Forecasts by Electrode Grade 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Graphite Electrode Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Ultra High Power (UHP)

5.4.2. High Power (SHP) & Regular Power

Chapter 6. Global Graphite Electrode Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Graphite Electrode Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Graphite Electrode Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Graphite Electrode Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Electric Arc Furnace

6.4.2. Ladle Furnace

6.4.3. Non-Steel

Chapter 7. Global Graphite Electrode Market, Regional Analysis

7.1. Graphite Electrode Market, Regional Market Snapshot

7.2. North America Graphite Electrode Market

7.2.1. U.S. Graphite Electrode Market

7.2.1.1. Electrode Grade breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.1.2. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.2. Canada Graphite Electrode Market

7.3. Europe Graphite Electrode Market Snapshot

7.3.1. U.K. Graphite Electrode Market

7.3.2. Germany Graphite Electrode Market

7.3.3. Rest of Europe Graphite Electrode Market

7.4. Asia-Pacific Graphite Electrode Market Snapshot

7.4.1. China Graphite Electrode Market

7.4.2. India Graphite Electrode Market

…continued

