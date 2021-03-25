Global GSM Services Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2019-2026

The GSM services are considered as a standard collection of applications & features precisely available to mobile phone subscribers all over the world. The GSM standards are precisely defined by 3GPP collaboration & implemented in hardware and software by mobile phone operators and equipment manufacturers. The GSM services market is primarily driven owing to escalating mobile phone users, rising adoption of consumer electronics and presence of several number of GSM providers on the globe. The escalating adoption of consumer electronics which include smartphones, tablets and phablets. As these devices hold the ability of operate and offer GSM services it is calling for the development and growth of GSM services market. For instance, in 2018, the market value for consumer electronics in the U.K. is expected to reach roughly 17.3 million euros that is projected to grow with around 19.2 million euros by 2020. Similarly, the consumer electronic industry is projected to grow by 2.2% in size from 2018 to 2019, reaching a total of 401 billion U.S. dollars which is anticipated to fuel the growth and development of GSM services market.

The regional analysis of global GSM Services market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the surging number of mobile phone users and presence of several GS< service providers. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as surging adoption of consumer electronics along with escalating smartphone penetration would create lucrative growth prospects for the GSM Services market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

China Telecom

China Mobile

Deutsche Telekom

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone

Vodafone Group

Verizon Communications

America Movil

Softbank Group

Telefonica

AT & T

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Accessing a GSM network

Voice all calls

Data Transmission

Others

By Application:

5G

IoT

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global GSM Services Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. GSM Services Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. GSM Services Market, by Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. GSM Services Market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global GSM Services Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global GSM Services Market Dynamics

3.1. GSM Services Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global GSM Services Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global GSM Services Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global GSM Services Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global GSM Services Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. GSM Services Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Accessing a GSM Network

5.4.2. Voice All Calls

5.4.3. Data Transmission

5.4.4. Others

Chapter 6. Global GSM Services Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global GSM Services Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global GSM Services Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. GSM Services Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. 5G

6.4.2. IoT

6.4.3. Others

Chapter 7. Global GSM Services Market, Regional Analysis

7.1. GSM Services Market, Regional Market Snapshot

7.2. North America GSM Services Market

7.2.1. U.S. GSM Services Market

7.2.1.1. Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.1.2. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.2. Canada GSM Services Market

7.3. Europe GSM Services Market Snapshot

…continued

