Global Health and Fitness club Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2019-2026

Global Health and Fitness club Market is valued approximately at USD 87.64 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.7% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Health and Fitness club provide people, access to controlled environmental condition space and services focused on health and fitness in exchange of a fee. Presently, various attractive membership fees offered by fitness and health clubs, increasing spending on advertisement and marketing, are helping the fitness and health clubs to attract mass segment. Rising awareness among people to avail healthy lifestyle and increasing number of lifestyle-oriented diseases are some major forces, contributing towards the growth of the health and fitness club market globally. Changing lifestyle and eating habits have led to the significant rise in the lifestyle-oriented diseases such as obesity, heart disease and diabetes. This is increasing the value and necessity of being fit and healthy. People are realizing about the importance of exercise and physical activity in order to prevent such diseases occurring due to unhealthy lifestyle. According to Obesity Statistics (2018), significant rise in adult obesity is observed from 23.6% in 2006 to 26.2% in 2016. This is significantly driving the importance of health and fitness clubs, thereby contributing towards market growth. Apart from this, modernization, rising disposable income in developing countries, rising number of fitness clubs and gyms is expected to create positive impact on the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Health and Fitness club market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to surging number of gymnasiums and fitness clubs, escalating number of individuals indulging into Fitness clubs which includes both male and female population along with escalating obesity rate. Whereas, Europe is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as escalating number of individuals joining gyms, presence of many fitness organization chains along with surging number of health & fitness clubs would create lucrative growth prospects for the Health and Fitness club market across Europe region.

Major market player included in this report are:

24 Hour Fitness

Gold’s Gym International, Inc

Equinox

Life Time, Inc. Planet Fitness

McFIT GmbHVirgin Active

CrossFit Inc

Fitness First

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Service Type:

Membership fees

Total admission fees

Personal Training and instruction services

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Health and Fitness club Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Health and Fitness club Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Health and Fitness club Market, by Service Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Health and Fitness club Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Health and Fitness club Market Dynamics

3.1. Health and Fitness club Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Health and Fitness club Market: Industry Analysis

…continued

