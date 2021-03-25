Global Hydrogen Gas Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The market growth is primarily driven by increasing demand hydrogen fuel cell in chemical industries. The increasing investment in research and development of technology in order to adapt the hydrogen gas is expected to drive the market growth in near future. Moreover, various emerging economies are supporting the policies that directly support investment in hydrogen technologies tends to drive the market share of hydrogen gas over the forecast period. Rising adoption og hydrogen gas in power generation as hydrogen is one of the leading options for storing renewable energy, and hydrogen and ammonia can be used in gas turbines to increase power system flexibility. Ammonia could also be used in coal-fired power plants to reduce emissions. However, the safety concerns regarding the use of hydrogen gas is the major restraint to the market.

The regional analysis of Hydrogen Gas Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is expected to account for the majority of the market share owing to the owing to the rising investment by government in exploration, production, and refining sector, which is expected to drive the demand for hydrogen gas extensively in the coming years.

Major market player included in this report are:

Aditya Birla Chemicals

Air Liquide

Air Products and Chemicals

BASF SE

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited

Gulf Cryo

Matheson Tri-Gas Inc.

Messer group

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Distribution offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Distribution:

Pipeline

High-Pressure Tube Trailers

Cylinders

By End-Use Industry:

Chemicals

Aerospace and Automotive

Energy

Refining

Glass

Welding and Metal Fabrication

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Hydrogen Gas Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Hydrogen Gas Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Hydrogen Gas Market, by Distribution, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Hydrogen Gas Market, by End-Use Industry, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Hydrogen Gas Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Hydrogen Gas Market Dynamics

3.1. Hydrogen Gas Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Hydrogen Gas Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Hydrogen Gas Market, by Distribution

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Hydrogen Gas Market by Distribution, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Hydrogen Gas Market Estimates & Forecasts by Distribution 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Hydrogen Gas Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Pipeline

5.4.2. High-Pressure Tube Trailers

5.4.3. Cylinders

Chapter 6. Global Hydrogen Gas Market, by End-Use Industry

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Hydrogen Gas Market by End-Use Industry, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Hydrogen Gas Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-Use Industry 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Hydrogen Gas Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Chemicals

6.4.2. Aerospace and Automotive

6.4.3. Energy

6.4.4. Refining

6.4.5. Glass

6.4.6. Welding and Metal Fabrication

6.4.7. Others

Chapter 7. Global Hydrogen Gas Market, Regional Analysis

…continued

