Global In-vehicle Computer System Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2019-2026

Global In-vehicle Computer System market is valued approximately USD 453.65 Million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 11.60% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The In-vehicle computer systems are designed to perform multiple in-vehicle functions such as infotainment, fleet management, telematics, video surveillance, taxi dispatch and law enforcement. Also, with the advancement in technologies it also offers intelligent traffic system, asset management, job dispatch, video surveillance and fuel saving. It is gaining substantial growth in the market due to the excessive rise in production of commercial and passenger vehicle, which is also expected to propel the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: according to the International Organization of
Motor Vehicle Manufacturer (OICA), the production of passenger cars accounted for around 73.45 million units in the year 2017 as compared to 72.10d million units in the year 2016 on the global scenario. Similarly, according to International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), the production of commercial vehicles globally accounted for around 23.84 million units in the year 2017 as compared to 22.87 million units in the year 2016 which included both lightweight commercial vehicles and heavy trucks & buses. In addition, growing consumer shift toward IOT-based smart transportation is also expected to drive the growth of market over the forecast years. However, rise in Complexity of Vehicle Electronics and threat of substitutes by smartphones and compact handheld devices are the factors expected to hamper the growth of market over the upcoming years.
The regional analysis of global In-vehicle Computer System market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is expected to boost the growth of marker due to the presence of large marker players in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global In-vehicle Computer System market due to the rise in production of automotive in the region.
Market player included in this report are:
S&T AG (Kontron)
Lanner Electronics Inc.
Axiomtek
Ibase Technology Inc.
Sintrones Technology Corporation
Acrosser
Premio Inc.
IEI Integration Corporation
JLT Mobile Computers
SD-Omega
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Application :
Safety computers
Performance computers
Convenience computers
Diagnostics Computers
By Memory Size:
Up to 8 GB
16 GB
32 GB and Above
By Offering:
Hardware
Software
By Vehicle type:
Passenger car
Commercial vehicle
By Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global In-vehicle Computer System Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
