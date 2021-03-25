All news

Global Industrial Ethernet Switch Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Global Industrial Ethernet Switch Market is valued approximately at USD XX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Ethernet switch is a multiport network switch that connects all the computer networking devices together on a computer. Ethernet hubs which forward the data to all the ports irrespective of the requirement, where Ethernet Switch forwards the data only to its destination port where it is required. It is classified into two main categories modular and fixed configuration. Modular switches add expansion modules into the switches as needed, thereby delivering the best flexibility to address changing networks, whereas fixed configuration switches are switches with a fixed number of ports and not expandable. The Industrial Ethernet switches have broad application in industrial infrastructures such as smart grid, security & surveillance, intelligent rail & traffic and other utilities are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the introduction of products and services and other strategic alliances by market key player will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: as per Company’s news release in July 2018, D-Link launched four Ethernet switches- DGS-F3400, DGS-F3600, DES-F3200, and DGS-F3000 for industries such as Oil and Gas industry, Mines, Manufacturing Plants, and Shipping etc. However, high cost associated with instalment of managed industrial Ethernet switches is the major factor restraining the growth of global Industrial Ethernet Switch market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Industrial Ethernet Switch market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the automation installations in industrial Ethernet functions on the control end, to use the system in the devices installed on the grid, and established infrastructure. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:
Cisco Systems Inc.
D-Link Corporation
TP-LINK Technologies Co., Ltd
Juniper Networks Inc.
IBM Corporation
TRENDnet, Inc.
Hewlett-Packard (HP)
Microsoft Corporation
Siemens AG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:
Modular Switches
Fixed Configuration Switches
Smart Switches
Managed L2 and L3 Switches

By End User:
Small Enterprise
Medium Enterprise
Large Enterprise

By Industry Vertical:
Manufacturing
Aerospace & Defense
Energy & Power
Oil & Gas
Automotive & Transportation
Others

By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Industrial Ethernet Switch Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors

ALSO READ : https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/05/23/1841462/0/en/Vulcanized-Fiber-Market-Size-worth-USD-1795-9-MN-at-4-62-CAGR-by-2023-Rising-Applications-across-Industries-Expected-to-Augment-the-Global-Vulcanized-Fiber-Market.html

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD BILLION)
1.2.1. Industrial Ethernet Switch Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD BILLION)
1.2.2. Industrial Ethernet Switch Market, by Type, 2018-2026 (USD BILLION)
1.2.3. Industrial Ethernet Switch Market, by End User, 2018-2026 (USD BILLION)
1.2.4. Industrial Ethernet Switch Market, by Industry Verticals, 2018-2026 (USD BILLION)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Industrial Ethernet Switch Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Industrial Ethernet Switch Market Dynamics
3.1. Industrial Ethernet Switch Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Industrial Ethernet Switch Market: Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)
4.2. PEST Analysis

…..Continued.

