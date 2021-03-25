Global Insulating Gloves Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2019-2026

The Insulating gloves are precisely worn by the workers for safety and security aspect. The insulating gloves market is primarily driven by escalating construction sector in both the developed and developing countries, escalating urbanization and industrialization along with strict government norms and policies for the workers operating in manufacturing or industrial facilities. The escalating construction sector is acting as key driver considering the growth and development of insulating gloves market. As the construction needs wiring of electrical equipment’s it is calling for the demand and need for insulating gloves. For instance: According to International Construction Market Survey, the growth rate of construction industry globally in 2017 was estimated nearly 3.5% and it grew to 3.9%
(approx.) in 2018. In addition, as per the annual report of European Construction Industry Federation (FIEC) in 2017, it is clearly stated that construction activity in entire Europe grew by 2.2% in 2016 (reaching approximately 1,278 billion Euro) compared to 2015. Similarly, in 2017, a similar increase is forecasted (more than 2%) followed by increase of 3% in 2018. However, lack of awareness among the workers is acting as a key restraint for the growth and development of insulating gloves market.
The regional analysis of global Insulating Gloves market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North
America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the escalating construction sector along with rising urbanization in both United States and Canada. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as escalating industrialization and manufacturing sector along with rising construction sector would create lucrative growth prospects for the Insulating Gloves market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Honeywell Safety
Ansell
GB Industries
Yotsugi Corporation
Regeltex
Secura BC
Hubbel Power Systems
Carhartt
Stanco Safety Products
Derancourt
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product Type:
Low Voltage Insulating Gloves
Medium Voltage Insulating Gloves
High Voltage Insulating Gloves
By Application:
Electrical and Electronics
Automotive Industry
Power Industry
Communication Industry
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Insulating Gloves Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
