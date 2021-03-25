Global Laboratory Plastic Wares Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

All news

Laboratory plasticware is the set of consumables used in laboratories, made of different types of plastic material.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Laboratory Plastic Wares in UK, including the following market information:
UK Laboratory Plastic Wares Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
UK Laboratory Plastic Wares Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)
UK Laboratory Plastic Wares Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)
Top Five Competitors in UK Laboratory Plastic Wares Market 2019 (%)
The global Laboratory Plastic Wares market was valued at 14610 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 21410 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period. While the Laboratory Plastic Wares market size in UK was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Laboratory Plastic Wares manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Laboratory Plastic Wares production and consumption in UK
Total Market by Segment:
UK Laboratory Plastic Wares Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)
UK Laboratory Plastic Wares Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Polystyrene (PS)
Polypropylene (PP)
Polyethylene (PE)
Other

UK Laboratory Plastic Wares Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)
UK Laboratory Plastic Wares Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Pipette (Dropper)
Petri Dish
Beaker
Bottle
Flask
Tube
Spot Plate
Other

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Laboratory Plastic Wares Market Competitors Revenues in UK, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Laboratory Plastic Wares Market Competitors Revenues Share in UK, by Players 2019 (%)
Total UK Laboratory Plastic Wares Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (M Units)
Total UK Laboratory Plastic Wares Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Corning
Kartell
BRAND
VITLAB
Thermo Fisher Scientific
SPL life sciences
Sanplatec Corporation
DWK Life Sciences Company
Cixi City Pulai Plastics
Biologix Group
WATSON Bio Lab
VWR
Sorfa
Nest

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Laboratory Plastic Wares Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 UK Laboratory Plastic Wares Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: UK Laboratory Plastic Wares Overall Market Size
2.1 UK Laboratory Plastic Wares Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 UK Laboratory Plastic Wares Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 UK Laboratory Plastic Wares Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Laboratory Plastic Wares Players in UK (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top UK Laboratory Plastic Wares Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 UK Laboratory Plastic Wares Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 UK Laboratory Plastic Wares Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 UK Laboratory Plastic Wares Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Laboratory Plastic Wares Companies in UK, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 UK Manufacturers Laboratory Plastic Wares Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Laboratory Plastic Wares Players in UK
3.8.1 List of UK Tier 1 Laboratory Plastic Wares Companies
3.8.2 List of UK Tier 2 and Tier 3 Laboratory Plastic Wares Companies

 

…..Continued.

