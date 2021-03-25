Global Laboratory Plastic Wares Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Laboratory plasticware is the set of consumables used in laboratories, made of different types of plastic material.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Laboratory Plastic Wares in South Korea, including the following market information:

South Korea Laboratory Plastic Wares Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

South Korea Laboratory Plastic Wares Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)

South Korea Laboratory Plastic Wares Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)

Top Five Competitors in South Korea Laboratory Plastic Wares Market 2019 (%)

The global Laboratory Plastic Wares market was valued at 14610 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 21410 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period. While the Laboratory Plastic Wares market size in South Korea was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Laboratory Plastic Wares manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Laboratory Plastic Wares production and consumption in South Korea

Total Market by Segment:

South Korea Laboratory Plastic Wares Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)

South Korea Laboratory Plastic Wares Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Polystyrene (PS)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene (PE)

Other

South Korea Laboratory Plastic Wares Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)

South Korea Laboratory Plastic Wares Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Pipette (Dropper)

Petri Dish

Beaker

Bottle

Flask

Tube

Spot Plate

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Laboratory Plastic Wares Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Laboratory Plastic Wares Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)

Total South Korea Laboratory Plastic Wares Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (M Units)

Total South Korea Laboratory Plastic Wares Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Corning

Kartell

BRAND

VITLAB

Thermo Fisher Scientific

SPL life sciences

Sanplatec Corporation

DWK Life Sciences Company

Cixi City Pulai Plastics

Biologix Group

WATSON Bio Lab

VWR

Sorfa

Nest

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Laboratory Plastic Wares Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 South Korea Laboratory Plastic Wares Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: South Korea Laboratory Plastic Wares Overall Market Size

2.1 South Korea Laboratory Plastic Wares Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 South Korea Laboratory Plastic Wares Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 South Korea Laboratory Plastic Wares Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Laboratory Plastic Wares Players in South Korea (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top South Korea Laboratory Plastic Wares Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 South Korea Laboratory Plastic Wares Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 South Korea Laboratory Plastic Wares Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 South Korea Laboratory Plastic Wares Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Laboratory Plastic Wares Companies in South Korea, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 South Korea Manufacturers Laboratory Plastic Wares Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Laboratory Plastic Wares Players in South Korea

3.8.1 List of South Korea Tier 1 Laboratory Plastic Wares Companies

3.8.2 List of South Korea Tier 2 and Tier 3 Laboratory Plastic Wares Companies

…..Continued.

