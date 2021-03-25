Global LiPF6 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Global LiPF6 Market is valued approximately at USD XX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2020-2026. LiPF6 (Lithium hexafluorophosphate) is widely used in the preparation of lithium ion batteries. Increasing demand for lithium ion batteries from distinct sectors comprising consumer electronics, automotive and others is surging the demand for LiPF6. Growth in the sales of electric vehicles increases the demand for lithium ion batteries. As per the EU commission electric vehicles sales worldwide is expected to reach 50-200 million by 2028 from 4 million in 2018. Whereas the global manufacturing capacity of lithium ion cell for electric car anergy storage is about 150 GWh per year (2018) that is likely to increase nearly 400 GWh by 2022. Lithium ion batteries holds better efficiency, high storage capacity and long-life cycle as compared to other batteries such as Nickle cadmium and lead acid batteries. Hence, high demand of lithium ion batteries is observed in the elevated energy consuming application such as electric vehicles and storage grid. The global LiPF6 market growth is attributed to drive over the forecast period due to favorable government support in adoption of electric vehicles along with increasing demand for lithium ion battery manufacturing. In a Li-ion battery electrolyte, LiPF6 offers high energy densities and appreciable power densities. This has encouraged enterprises to expand LiPF6 production. For instance, in 2017, Japan based Morita Chemical announced its planning to build LiPF6 factory with 7500t/a in China. Also, in 2019, Hopax announced its production of electrolyte solutions for lithium ion batteries aiming to strengthen its presence in battery electrolytes industry including LiPF6. Apart from this, ongoing investments by the private and public organizations towards the development of lithium ion batteries is further estimated to foster the LiPF6 market growth.

ALSO READ: https://articlescad.com/liquid-nitrogen-market-trends-future-development-top-players-investment-factors-and-forecast-202-690440.html

The regional analysis of global LiPF6 market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to presence of suppliers of the battery electrolytes including LiPF6. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as government subsidies in the manufacturing of lithium ion batteries along with increasing adoption of electric vehicles in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the LiPF6 market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Arkema SA

Abtonsmart Chemicals (Group) Co, Ltd

Honeywell International

Kum Yang Co, Ltd

Otsuka Chemical Co. Ltd

Weifang Yaxing Chemical Co, Ltd

Ajanta Chemical Industries

Abtonsmart Chemicals (Group)

MORITA

Formosa Plastics Corporation

ALSO READ: https://www.feedsfloor.com/energy/global-critical-power-and-cooling-solutions-market-depth-analysis-global-forecast-2023

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Pitch Based

PAN Based

Rayon Based

By Applications:

Automotive Industry

Chemical Industry

Defense Industry

Ceramic Industry

Aerospace Industry

Wind Energy

By Region:

North America

ALSO READ: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/06/19/1871178/0/en/Cardiac-Rehabilitation-Devices-Market-Appraise-to-Reach-USD-2-839-9-million-to-expand-at-a-CAGR-of-6-20-by-2023-Market-Research-Future.html

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global LiPF6 Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. LiPF6 Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. LiPF6 Market, by Product Type, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. LiPF6 Market, by Applications, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global LiPF6 Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

….. continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105