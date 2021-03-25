Global Lithium ion battery Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2019-2026

Global Lithium ion battery Market is valued approximately USD 43.4 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16% over the forecast period 2020-2026. A Li-ion battery or lithium-ion battery is a type of rechargeable battery. Lithium-ion batteries are more commonly used in portable electronics, electric vehicles in aerospace and military applications. Lithium ion battery demand is expected to witness significant growth from the end use industries owing to increase adoption of smartphones, digital cameras, tablets and more. Further, Lithium ion battery demand from automotive applications is set to witness strong growth on account of rising focus toward zero emission vehicles coupled with introduction of extensive subsidy schemes & incentives toward EV adoption. Lithium-ion battery is being adopted in the electric vehicles market owing to its light weight and its ability to hold the charge better than any other conventional batteries. Market demand of lithium-ion battery in electric

vehicle market not only depends on its performance but also on the prices of lithium-ion battery. For instance, International Renewable Energy Agency have estimated that the global lithium-ion battery production capacity will increase by 521% between 2016 and 2020. They’ve also estimated that the lithium-ion mega factories in China is expected to grow its capacity by six times by the year 2020. Also, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA) 2019, the global electric car deployment has been growing rapidly over the past ten years, the global stock of electric passenger vehicle cars was passed by 5 million in 2018 with an increase of 63% from 2017. Furthermore, developing application within energy sector is expected to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, safety issues with the transportation and storage of lithium ion battery impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

The regional analysis of global Lithium ion battery market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to matured electric vehicles and government support in terms of grants and tax rebates in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as rising growing automotive industry, need for industrial applications and favorable policies would create lucrative growth prospects for the Lithium ion battery market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

BYD Co Ltd.

LG Chem Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung SDI Co Ltd.

BAIC Group

GS Yuasa Corporation

Hitachi Ltd.

Johnson Controls

Toshiba Corporation

Lithium Werks

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (LI-NMC)

Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP)

Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO)

Lithium Titanate Oxide (LTO)

Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO)

Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA)

By Power Capacity:

0 TO 3,000 mAH

3,000 TO 10,000 mAH

10,000 TO 60,000 mAH

More Than 60,000 mAH

By Industry:

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Marine

Aerospace and Defense

Medical

Industrial

Power

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Lithium ion battery Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Lithium ion battery Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Lithium ion battery Market, by Type, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Lithium ion battery Market, by Power Capacity, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Lithium ion battery Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Lithium ion battery Market Dynamics

3.1. Lithium ion battery Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Lithium ion battery Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Lithium ion battery Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Lithium ion battery Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Lithium ion battery Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Lithium ion battery Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (LI-NMC)

5.4.2. Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP)

5.4.3. Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO)

5.4.4. Lithium Titanate Oxide (LTO)

5.4.5. Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO)

5.4.6. Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA)

Chapter 6. Global Lithium ion battery Market, by Power Capacity

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Lithium ion battery Market by Power Capacity, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Lithium ion battery Market Estimates & Forecasts by Power Capacity 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Lithium ion battery Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. 0 TO 3,000 mAH

6.4.2. 3,000 TO 10,000 mAH

6.4.3. 10,000 TO 60,000 mAH

6.4.4. More Than 60,000 mAH

Chapter 7. Global Lithium ion battery Market, by Industry

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Lithium ion battery Market by Industry , Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Lithium ion battery Market Estimates & Forecasts by Industry 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

7.4. Lithium ion battery Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Consumer Electronics

7.4.2. Automotive

7.4.3. Marine

7.4.4. Aerospace and Defense

7.4.5. Medical

7.4.6. Industrial

7.4.7. Power

Chapter 8. Global Lithium ion battery Market, Regional Analysis

8.1. Lithium ion battery Market, Regional Market Snapshot

8.2. North America Lithium ion battery Market

8.2.1. U.S. Lithium ion battery Market

8.2.1.1. Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.1.2. Power Capacity breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.1.3. Industry breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.2. Canada Lithium ion battery Market

8.3. Europe Lithium ion battery Market Snapshot

8.3.1. U.K. Lithium ion battery Market

8.3.2. Germany Lithium ion battery Market

8.3.3. Rest of Europe Lithium ion battery Market

8.4. Asia-Pacific Lithium ion battery Market Snapshot

8.4.1. China Lithium ion battery Market

8.4.2. India Lithium ion battery Market

8.4.3. Japan Lithium ion battery Market

8.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Lithium ion battery Market

8.5. Latin America Lithium ion battery Market Snapshot

8.5.1. Brazil Lithium ion battery Market

8.5.2. Mexico Lithium ion battery Market

8.6. Rest of The World Lithium ion battery Market

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Top Market Strategies

9.2. Company Profiles

9.2.1. BYD Co Ltd.

9.2.1.1. Key Information

9.2.1.2. Overview

9.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

9.2.1.4. Product Summary

9.2.1.5. Recent Developments

9.2.2. LG Chem Ltd.

9.2.3. Panasonic Corporation

9.2.4. Samsung SDI Co Ltd.

9.2.5. BAIC Group

9.2.6. GS Yuasa Corporation

9.2.7. Hitachi Ltd.

9.2.8. Johnson Controls

9.2.9. Toshiba Corporation

9.2.10. Lithium Werks

Chapter 10. Research Process

10.1. Research Process

10.1.1. Data Mining

10.1.2. Analysis

10.1.3. Market Estimation

10.1.4. Validation

10.1.5. Publishing

10.2. Research Attributes

