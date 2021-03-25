All news

Global Naphthol Market Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

Global Naphthol Market Report 2020 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Naphthol industry. The key insights of the report:

1.The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Naphthol manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
2.The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.
3.The report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2015-2020 market shares for key vendors.
4.The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
5.The report estimates 2020-2025 market development trends of Naphthol industry.
6.Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out
7.The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Naphthol Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Naphthol as well as some small players. At least 11 companies are included:
* BASF SE
* Arkema Group
* Clariant AG
* Koppers Inc.
* RÃ¼tgers Group
* Giovanni Bozzetto S.P.A.
For complete companies list, please ask for sample pages.

The information for each competitor includes:
* Company Profile
* Main Business Information
* SWOT Analysis
* Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
* Market Share

For product type segment, this report listed main product type of Naphthol market
* Industrial-Grade
* Level Analysis

For end use/application segment, this report focuses on the status and outlook for key applications. End users are also listed.
* Medicine
* Dye
* Spices
* Other

For geography segment, regional supply, application-wise and type-wise demand, major players, price is presented from 2013 to 2023. This report covers following regions:
* North America
* South America
* Asia & Pacific
* Europe
* MEA (Middle East and Africa)

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

* Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis
* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come
* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects
* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
* Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment
* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
* 1-year analyst support, along with the data support in excel format.

We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms

Chapter 3 Preface
3.1 Research Scope
3.2 Research Methodology
3.2.1 Primary Sources
3.2.2 Secondary Sources
3.2.3 Assumptions

Chapter 4 Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Classification/Types
4.3 Application/End Users

Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Drivers
5.3 Restraints
5.4 Opportunities
5.5 Threats

Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis
6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis
6.2 Naphthol Analysis
6.2.1 Technology Analysis
6.2.2 Cost Analysis
6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis
6.3 Downstream Buyers/End Users

Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics
7.1 Latest News
7.2 Merger and Acquisition
7.3 Planned/Future Project
7.4 Policy Dynamics

Chapter 8 Trading Analysis
8.1 Export of Naphthol by Region
8.2 Import of Naphthol by Region
8.3 Balance of Trade

Chapter 9 Historical and Current Naphthol in North America (2015-2020)
9.1 Naphthol Supply
9.2 Naphthol Demand by End Use
9.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
9.4 Type Segmentation and Price
9.5 Key Countries Analysis
9.5.1 US
9.5.2 Canada
9.5.3 Mexico

Chapter 10 Historical and Current Naphthol in South America (2015-2020)
10.1 Naphthol Supply
10.2 Naphthol Demand by End Use
10.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
10.4 Type Segmentation and Price
10.5 Key Countries Analysis
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Argentina
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Peru

Chapter 11 Historical and Current Naphthol in Asia & Pacific (2015-2020)
11.1 Naphthol Supply
11.2 Naphthol Demand by End Use
11.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
11.4 Type Segmentation and Price
11.5 Key Countries Analysis
11.5.1 China
11.5.2 India
11.5.3 Japan
11.5.4 South Korea
11.5.5 ASEAN
11.5.6 Australia

Chapter 12 Historical and Current Naphthol in Europe (2015-2020)
12.1 Naphthol Supply
12.2 Naphthol Demand by End Use
12.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
12.4 Type Segmentation and Price
12.5 Key Countries Analysis
12.5.1 Germany
12.5.2 France
12.5.3 UK
12.5.4 Italy
12.5.5 Spain
12.5.6 Belgium
12.5.7 Netherlands
12.5.8 Austria
12.5.9 Poland
12.5.10 Russia

Chapter 13 Historical and Current Naphthol in MEA (2015-2020)
13.1 Naphthol Supply
13.2 Naphthol Demand by End Use
13.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
13.4 Type Segmentation and Price
13.5 Key Countries Analysis
13.5.1 Egypt
13.5.2 Iran
13.5.3 Israel
13.5.4 South Africa
13.5.5 GCC
13.5.6 Turkey

Chapter 14 Summary for Global Naphthol (2015-2020)
14.1 Naphthol Supply
14.2 Naphthol Demand by End Use
14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
14.4 Type Segmentation and Price

Chapter 15 Global Naphthol Forecast (2020-2025)
15.1 Naphthol Supply Forecast
15.2 Naphthol Demand Forecast
15.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
15.4 Type Segmentation and Price Forecast

Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors
16.1 BASF SE
16.1.1 Company Profile
16.1.2 Main Business and Naphthol Information
16.1.3 SWOT Analysis of BASF SE
16.1.4 BASF SE Naphthol Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.2 Arkema Group
16.2.1 Company Profile
16.2.2 Main Business and Naphthol Information
16.2.3 SWOT Analysis of Arkema Group
16.2.4 Arkema Group Naphthol Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.3 Clariant AG
16.3.1 Company Profile
16.3.2 Main Business and Naphthol Information
16.3.3 SWOT Analysis of Clariant AG
16.3.4 Clariant AG Naphthol Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.4 Koppers Inc.
16.4.1 Company Profile
16.4.2 Main Business and Naphthol Information
16.4.3 SWOT Analysis of Koppers Inc.
16.4.4 Koppers Inc. Naphthol Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.5 RÃ¼tgers Group
16.5.1 Company Profile
16.5.2 Main Business and Naphthol Information
16.5.3 SWOT Analysis of RÃ¼tgers Group
16.5.4 RÃ¼tgers Group Naphthol Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.6 Giovanni Bozzetto S.P.A.
16.6.1 Company Profile
16.6.2 Main Business and Naphthol Information
16.6.3 SWOT Analysis of Giovanni Bozzetto S.P.A.
16.6.4 Giovanni Bozzetto S.P.A. Naphthol Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.7 King Industries
16.7.1 Company Profile
16.7.2 Main Business and Naphthol Information
16.7.3 SWOT Analysis of King Industries
16.7.4 King Industries Naphthol Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
……
……

Tables and Figures

Table Abbreviation and Acronyms List
Table Research Scope of Naphthol Report
Table Primary Sources of Naphthol Report
Table Secondary Sources of Naphthol Report
Table Major Assumptions of Naphthol Report
Figure Naphthol Picture
Table Naphthol Classification
Table Naphthol Applications List
Table Drivers of Naphthol Market
Table Restraints of Naphthol Market
Table Opportunities of Naphthol Market
Table Threats of Naphthol Market
Table Raw Materials Suppliers List
Table Different Production Methods of Naphthol
Table Cost Structure Analysis of Naphthol
Table Key End Users List
Table Latest News of Naphthol Market
Table Merger and Acquisition List
Table Planned/Future Project of Naphthol Market
Table Policy of Naphthol Market
Table 2015-2025 Regional Export of Naphthol
Table 2015-2025 Regional Import of Naphthol
Table 2015-2025 Regional Trade Balance
Figure 2015-2025 Regional Trade Balance
Table 2015-2025 North America Naphthol Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List
Figure 2015-2025 North America Naphthol Market Size (M USD) and CAGR
Figure 2015-2025 North America Naphthol Market Volume (Tons) and CAGR
Table 2015-2025 North America Naphthol Demand (Tons) List by Application
Table 2015-2020 North America Naphthol Key Players Sales (Tons) List
Table 2015-2020 North America Naphthol Key Players Market Share List
Table 2015-2025 North America Naphthol Demand (Tons) List by Type
Table 2015-2020 North America Naphthol Price (USD/Ton) List by Type


