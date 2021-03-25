Global Nutrition & Supplements Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Nutrition & supplements are manufactured in the form of pills, capsules, tablets or liquid etc. which were taken by mouth with an intention to supplements the diet of an individual. Consumption of such nutrition & supplements enables healthy compounds to an individual with minerals, vitamins, fiber and amino acid etc. Such supplements and nutrition compounds are extracted from either food source or synthetic and animals. Due to such advantages, the nutrition & supplements are help full in reducing extra calorie and weight, therefore growing awareness among people regarding health awareness is expected to drive the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: as per the study by World Food India 2017, it was India Nutraceuticals market is expected to double in size to USD 4 Billion by 2020 from year 2017 due to the strong demand for dietary supplements for the upper- and middle-class population. Similarly, as per survey by Council for Responsible Nutrition (US), over 77% of population in United States consumer dietary supplements. Also, survey concluded that majority of both males and females, aged 18+, take dietary supplements and Among all the age groups, adults between the ages 35 – 54 have the highest usage of dietary supplements at 81 percent. Thus, increasing consumption of dietary supplements and significant growth in awareness among people regarding their health is expected to drive the market growth. However, side effects associated with such nutritionals and supplements is expected to hamper the growth of market over the forecast years.

The regional analysis of global Nutrition & Supplements market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rise in awareness among people regarding health management. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as hectic work schedules among working individuals and fluctuations in diet intervals is a lucrative opportunity to drive the growth of market over the forecast years.

Major market player included in this report are:

Pfizer Inc.

Amway

Suntory Holdings Ltd

Glanbia PLC

Glaxosmithkline PLC

Abbott Laboratories

Bayer AG

Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd

Sanofi S.A

DuPont

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Vitamin

Minerals

Herbal Supplements

Fatty acid

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Pharmacies & Drug store

Supermarket & Hypermarket

Online Channels

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2016, 2018

Base year – 2019

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Nutrition & Supplements Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Nutrition & Supplements Market, by Type, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Nutrition & Supplements Market, by Distribution Channel, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Nutrition & Supplements Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

….. continued

