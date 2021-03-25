Global Organic Beverages in South Africa Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Organic beverage sales remain negligible or non-existent in South Africa, owing to insufficient interest among local producers. The high production costs involved are undoubtedly a major deterrent to investment in this category, with the potential consumer base being too small to warrant the risk. There are no signs of this situation changing in the forecast period.

Euromonitor International’s Organic Beverages in South Africa report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2014-2018, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Organic Hot Drinks, Organic Soft Drinks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Organic Beverages in South Africa

Euromonitor International

March 2019

