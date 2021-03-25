Global Pharmaceutical Retail Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Pharmaceutical retail, also known as a community pharmacy, is a type of pharmacy in which drugs are sold to patients directly, as contradicted to hospital pharmacy. At the pharmaceutical retail, a pharmacist supervises the contentment of medical prescriptions and is accessible to give advice on their aids of over the counter (OTC) drugs. Thus, the prescription of drugs is better and easier in retail pharmacies comparable to hospitals due to easy and higher availability of newer antibiotics. Increasing prevalence of chronic disease such as cancer, diabetes etc., along with the advent of online pharmacy and the emergence of ayurvedic product retailers are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), in 2018, there were around 17.0 million new cancer cases and 9.5 million cancer deaths registered throughout the world. Also, the global burden of cancer is expected to grow to almost 27.5 million new cancer cases and 16.3 million cancer deaths by 2040 due to the growth and aging of the population. This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the adoption of Pharmaceutical Retail all over the world. Moreover, changing disease profiles and intense competition among the market players are some other forces driving the growth of the market around the world. However, increased cost for the treatment of diseases is one of the major factors expected to hamper the growth of global pharmaceutical retail market over the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Pharmaceutical Retail Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing healthcare expenditure, along with the rising prevalence of respiratory diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

CVS Health

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Albertsons Companies Inc.Dirk Rossmann GmbH Rite Aid Corporation

Jean Coutu Group Inc.

China Nepstar Chain Drugstore Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Independent Retailers

Pharmacy Chain

By Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Pharmaceutical Retail Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Pharmaceutical Retail Market, by Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Pharmaceutical Retail Market, by Distribution Channel, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Pharmaceutical Retail Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Pharmaceutical Retail Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

….. continued

