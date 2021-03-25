Global Plastic Recycling Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2019-2026

lobal Plastic Recycling market is valued approximately USD 39401 Million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 6.40% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Recycled plastic is a process where scrap of waste plastic is recovered and reprocessed into useful products as most of plastic things are non-biodegradable. Therefore, in order to reduce wasteful non-biodegradable plastic and protecting environmental resource from pollution of plastics such process is initiated across the globe. The recycling of plastics is supported by various government initiatives across the globe that will anticipated in the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: the European Union plans announced a tax on plastic bags and packaging in order to curb ocean pollution. The strategy stated that the all packaging products should be recyclable by 2030 and must recycle 55% of plastic

ALSO READ : https://chemicalandmaterialmrfr.blogspot.com/2021/02/ceramic-fiber-paper-market-size-share_22.html

packaging. Similarly, in the US, The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) gives manufacturers of recycled products, a depreciation credit for recycling. Moreover, several states in the US offers some type of tax incentives or credits, to promote recycling market. Moreover, Negative Environmental impact of plastic disposal is expected to drive the growth of market over the forecast years. As its disposal in land and ocean water may cause adverse effect in the productivity of land and can harm marine organisms. However, stringent competition from virgin plastics and ban on import of waste or scrape plastics in China are some major factors that can hamper the market growth over the upcoming years.

The regional analysis of global Plastic Recycling market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe accounts for the largest share in the global plastic recycling market due to the presence of stringent government regulation in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the market due to the rapid growth in pollution and continuous emergence of adverse effects from usage of plastic on environment in the region.

ALSO READ : https://user.younews.in/news/temporary-power-solutions-market-application-technological-advancement-key-players-financial-overview-and-analysis-report-forecast-to-2023/

Market player included in this report are:

Veolia

Suez

KW Plastics

Jayplas

B. Schoenberg & Co.

B&B Plastics

Green Line Polymers

Clear Path Recycling

Custom Polymers

Plastipak Holdings

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

ALSO READ : https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/07/25/1887943/0/en/Vanishing-Bone-Disease-Market-to-Grow-at-CAGR-of-6-1-by-2023-Increasing-occurrences-of-rare-diseases-are-projected-to-boost-the-Vanishing-Bone-Disease-Industry.html

By Type :

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polystyrene

Polyamide

Others

By Source:

Plastic Bottles

Plastic Films

Synthetic Fibers

Rigid Plastics & Foams

Others

By Recycling Method:

Thermal decomposition

Heat compression

Distribution recycling

Pyrolysis

Other

By End-use Industries:

Packaging

Building & construction

Textiles

Automotive

Electric & Electronics

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Plastic Recycling Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.1. Plastic Recycling Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.2. Plastic Recycling Market, by Source, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.3. Plastic Recycling Market, by Type, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.4. Plastic Recycling Market, by Recycling method, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.5. Plastic Recycling Market, by End-use Industries, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Plastic Recycling Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Plastic Recycling Market Dynamics

3.1. Plastic Recycling Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Plastic Recycling Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Plastic Recycling Market, by Source

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Plastic Recycling Market by Source, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Plastic Recycling Market Estimates & Forecasts by Source 2016-2026 (USD Million)

5.4. Plastic Recycling Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Plastic Bottles

5.4.2. Plastic Films

5.4.3. Synthetic Fibers

5.4.4. Rigid Plastics & Foams

5.4.5. Others

Chapter 6. Global Plastic Recycling Market, by Type

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Plastic Recycling Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Plastic Recycling Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2016-2026 (USD Million)

6.4. Plastic Recycling Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

6.4.2. Polyethylene (PE)

6.4.3. Polypropylene (PP)

6.4.4. Polyvinyl Chloride

6.4.5. Polystyrene

6.4.6. Polyamide

6.4.7. Others

Chapter 7. Global Plastic Recycling Market, by Recycling Method

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Plastic Recycling Market by Recycling method, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Plastic Recycling Market Estimates & Forecasts by Recycling method 2016-2026 (USD Million)

7.4. Plastic Recycling Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Thermal decomposition

7.4.2. Heat compression

7.4.3. Distribution recycling

7.4.4. Pyrolysis

7.4.5. Other

Chapter 8. Global Plastic Recycling Market, by End-use Industries

8.1. Market Snapshot

8.2. Global Plastic Recycling Market by End-use Industries, Performance – Potential Analysis

8.3. Global Plastic Recycling Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-use Industries 2016-2026 (USD Million)

8.4. Plastic Recycling Market, Sub Segment Analysis

8.4.1. Packaging

8.4.2. Building & construction

8.4.3. Textiles

8.4.4. Automotive

8.4.5. Electric & Electronics

8.4.6. Others

Chapter 9. Global Plastic Recycling Market, Regional Analysis

9.1. Plastic Recycling Market, Regional Market Snapshot

9.2. North America Plastic Recycling Market

9.2.1. U.S. Plastic Recycling Market

9.2.1.1. Source breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

9.2.1.2. Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

9.2.1.3. Recycling Method breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

9.2.1.4. End-use Industries breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

9.2.2. Canada Plastic Recycling Market

9.3. Europe Plastic Recycling Market Snapshot

9.3.1. U.K. Plastic Recycling Market

9.3.2. Germany Plastic Recycling Market

9.3.3. Rest of Europe Plastic Recycling Market

9.4. Asia-Pacific Plastic Recycling Market Snapshot

9.4.1. China Plastic Recycling Market

9.4.2. India Plastic Recycling Market

9.4.3. Japan Plastic Recycling Market

9.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Plastic Recycling Market

9.5. Latin America Plastic Recycling Market Snapshot

9.5.1. Brazil Plastic Recycling Market

9.5.2. Mexico Plastic Recycling Market

9.6. Rest of The World Plastic Recycling Market

Chapter 10. Competitive Intelligence

10.1. Top Market Strategies

10.2. Company Profiles

10.2.1. Veolia

10.2.1.1. Key Information

10.2.1.2. Overview

10.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

10.2.1.4. Product Summary

10.2.1.5. Recent Developments

10.2.2. Suez

10.2.3. KW Plastics

10.2.4. Jayplas

10.2.5. B. Schoenberg & Co.

10.2.6. B&B Plastics

10.2.7. Green Line Polymers

10.2.8. Clear Path Recycling

10.2.9. Custom Polymers

10.2.10. Plastipak Holdings

Chapter 11. Research Process

11.1. Research Process

11.1.1. Data Mining

11.1.2. Analysis

11.1.3. Market Estimation

11.1.4. Validation

11.1.5. Publishing

11.2. Research Attributes

11.3. Research AssumptionTABLE 1. LIST OF SECONDARY SOURCES, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL PLASTIC RECYCLING MARKET

TABLE 2. LIST OF PRIMARY SOURCES, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL PLASTIC RECYCLING MARKET

TABLE 3. GLOBAL PLASTIC RECYCLING MARKET, REPORT SCOPE

TABLE 4. YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY

TABLE 5. EXCHANGE RATES CONSIDERED

TABLE 6. GLOBAL PLASTIC RECYCLING MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY REGION 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 7. GLOBAL PLASTIC RECYCLING MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SOURCE 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 8. GLOBAL PLASTIC RECYCLING MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY TYPE 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 9. GLOBAL PLASTIC RECYCLING MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY PLASTIC RECYCLING METHOD 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 10. GLOBAL PLASTIC RECYCLING MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY END-USE INDUSTRIES METHOD 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 11. GLOBAL PLASTIC RECYCLING MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 12. GLOBAL PLASTIC RECYCLING MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 13. GLOBAL PLASTIC RECYCLING MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FOREC

….….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105