Global Primary Magnesium Market Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Global Primary Magnesium Market is valued approximately USD XXX Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Magnesium is a chemical element with the symbol Mg and atomic number 12. It is a sparking gray solid that holds a close physical resemblance to the other five elements of second column of the periodic table which is alkaline earth metals. The metals present group 2 of periodic tables which have electronic configuration in the outer electron shell and a similar crystal structure. The global outbreak of COVID-19 impacts in shut down of various end-use sectors and lockdown of economies which adversely affect to the growth of primary magnesium market. Whereas, rising demand of primary magnesium in various end-uses such as aluminum alloying, casting, nodular Iron, chemical uses, desulfurization of steel and metal reduction is stimulation the production of primary magnesium. For instance: as per Statista, Chemical resources, the global production of primary magnesium was stood at 1050 thousand metric tons in 2017, which is grown to 1100 thousand metric tons till 2019. Thus, rising production of primary magnesium along with commendable application of it in various end-uses is expected to propel the growth of market over the forecast years. However, unavailability of any standard regulation regarding primary magnesium is the factors hindering the growth of market.

The regional analysis of global Primary Magnesium market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rapid growth of primary magnesium in the end-use industries. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as rapid growth in mining activities in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Primary Magnesium market across Asia-Pacific region.

ALSO READ :https://wordpress.com/block-editor/post/marketstudydotblog.wordpress.com/12886

Major market player included in this report are:

US Magnesium

Magnesium Elektron

Rima Group

Ding He Mining Holdings Limited

Dead Sea Magnesium

Regal

Taiyuan Yiwei

Jingfu Coal Chemical

Yinguang Group

Nanjing Yunhai

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and End User offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

ALSO READ :http://energyandpower.mystrikingly.com/blog/global-solid-oxide-fuel-cell-market-2020-historical-analysis-business

By End User:

Aluminum Alloying

Casting

Nodular Iron

Chemical uses

Desulfurization of Steel

Metal Reduction

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

ALSO READ :https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2018/09/05/1565960/0/en/Biostimulants-Market-Valuation-to-Cross-USD-3-77-Bn-by-2023-Expanding-at-a-Double-Digit-CAGR-of-11-09-Says-Market-Research-Future.html

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Primary Magnesium Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Primary Magnesium Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Primary Magnesium Market, by End-User, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Primary Magnesium Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Primary Magnesium Market Dynamics

3.1. Primary Magnesium Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Primary Magnesium Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Primary Magnesium Market, by End-user

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Primary Magnesium Market by End-user, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Primary Magnesium Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-user 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Primary Magnesium Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Aluminium Alloying

5.4.2. Casting

5.4.3. Nodular Iron

5.4.4. Chemical uses

5.4.5. Desulfurization of Steel

5.4.6. Metal Reduction

Chapter 6. Global Primary Magnesium Market, Regional Analysis

6.1. Primary Magnesium Market, Regional Market Snapshot

6.2. North America Primary Magnesium Market

6.2.1. U.S. Primary Magnesium Market

6.2.1.1. End-user breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

6.2.2. Canada Primary Magnesium Market

6.3. Europe Primary Magnesium Market Snapshot

6.3.1. U.K. Primary Magnesium Market

6.3.2. Germany Primary Magnesium Market

6.3.3. Rest of Europe Primary Magnesium Market

6.4. Asia-Pacific Primary Magnesium Market Snapshot

6.4.1. China Primary Magnesium Market

6.4.2. India Primary Magnesium Market

6.4.3. Japan Primary Magnesium Market

6.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Primary Magnesium Market

6.5. Latin America Primary Magnesium Market Snapshot

6.5.1. Brazil Primary Magnesium Market

6.5.2. Mexico Primary Magnesium Market

6.6. Rest of The World Primary Magnesium Market

Chapter 7. Competitive Intelligence

7.1. Top Market Strategies

7.2. Company Profiles

7.2.1. US Magnesium

7.2.1.1. Key Information

7.2.1.2. Overview

7.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

7.2.1.4. Product Summary

7.2.1.5. Recent Developments

7.2.2. Magnesium Elektron

7.2.3. Rima Group

7.2.4. Ding He Mining Holdings Limited

7.2.5. Dead Sea Magnesium

7.2.6. Regal

7.2.7. Taiyuan Yiwei

7.2.8. Jingfu Coal Chemical

7.2.9. Yinguang Group

7.2.10. Nanjing Yunhai

..…continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105