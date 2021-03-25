Global Recreation, Entertainment and Arts in Brazil Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

As the Brazilian economy continued to show positive growth results in 2018, the leisure industry also witnessed a stable expansion rate. With capital formation surging to 8% and unemployment trends slowly decreasing, household expenditure increased, and thus boosted discretionary spending for leisure categories. However, even if the industry’s future growth is projected to be uplifting, its profitability will be challenged by fluctuating inflation and exchange rates against the US dollar.

Product coverage: Amusement Parks and Entertainment Services, Library, Museums and Cultural Services, Movie Theatres, Sporting and Recreational Services, Theatre and Music Production.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Recreation, Entertainment and Arts in Brazil

Euromonitor International

March 2019

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Stable Economy and Revived Households Provide Boost for Leisure Industry

Sports Sector Supports E-sports Niche To Expand Future Revenue

Government Tax Exemptions for Amusement Parks Expected To Attract Investments

Competitive Landscape

Merging Sporting and Cinema Sectors Produce New Entertainment Traditions

Live Music Festival Sector Boosted

….CONTINUED

