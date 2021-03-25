Global Smart Shoes Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2019-2026

Global Smart Shoes market is valued approximately at USD 115.3 Million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 9.1% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Smart shoes are smart clothing inventions. This adopts mobile apps to support activities that cannot be carried out with normal footwear. It also uses display mobile vibration to tell users when and where to turn, to get to their destination through Google Maps or self-location. Moreover, the smart shoe is an insole. The insole connects via Bluetooth with mobile. When the route is chosen for navigation, the insole guides the user by ringing the feet. The insole is capable of counting the steps taken and of measuring the calories burned. There is a rise in the health and wellness trend in the developed as well as most of the developing countries. Consumers tend to follow a healthy lifestyle by visiting the gym, keeping a strict diet, and engaging in other healthy sports. Thus, surge in demand for wearable products followed by rise in demand from the healthcare industry is expected to boost the market growth in the forecast period. As per Statista, the number of connected wearable devices worldwide is expected to increase to more than 1.1 Million by 2022. Similarly, the rise of the wearables industry in the North America is illustrated by estimates that predict 25 percent of the adult population in the United States to use wearables by 2022. The ownership of wearables in the Asia-Pacific regions is already strong among peoples living in China, Thailand and Vietnam.

The regional analysis of global Smart Shoes market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America dominates the global smart shoes market. Asia-Pacific is expected to see fastest growth over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific regions have seen an increase in the number of millennials, and millennials consumers of various forms of wearable devices. As a result, the increase in the number of millennials makes room for attractive business growth opportunities in this region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Smart Walking Shoes

Smart Running Shoes

Smart Sports Shoes

By End-User:

Men

Women

By Distribution Channel:

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Specialty Store

Online Store

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Smart Shoes Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

