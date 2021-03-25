Global Surfacing Machine Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Surfacing machine is a type of tool that is utilized for grinding or milling work pieces. It basically uses an abrasive wheel as the cutting tool. The rough surface of the abrasive wheel shreds off small portions of the work piece as required.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Surfacing Machine in France, including the following market information:

France Surfacing Machine Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

France Surfacing Machine Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

France Surfacing Machine Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Top Five Competitors in France Surfacing Machine Market 2019 (%)

The global Surfacing Machine market was valued at 9496.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 10210 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 1.8% during the forecast period. While the Surfacing Machine market size in France was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Surfacing Machine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Surfacing Machine production and consumption in France

Total Market by Segment:

France Surfacing Machine Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

France Surfacing Machine Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Milling Machine

Grinding Machine

France Surfacing Machine Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

France Surfacing Machine Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Machinery Manufacturing

Automobile

Aerospace & Defense

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Surfacing Machine Market Competitors Revenues in France, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Surfacing Machine Market Competitors Revenues Share in France, by Players 2019 (%)

Total France Surfacing Machine Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)

Total France Surfacing Machine Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

DMG Mori Seiki

AMADA

KOMATSU NTC

Yamazaki Mazak

Okuma Corporation

Haas Automation

Doosan Infracore

Makino

JTEKT Corporation

DMTG

Emag

GROB

