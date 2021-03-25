Global Sustainable Palm oil Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2019-2026

Global Sustainable Palm oil Market is valued approximately USD 16.3 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.17 % over the forecast period 2020-2026. Sustainable Palm oil is produced and marketed as per the directive guidelines by Round on sustainable palm oil (RSPO). Various industries are making ultimate use of the sustainable palm oil thus increasing its demand. The global sustainable palm oil market is anticipated to be driven by the supportive government norms and initiatives to support sustainable palm oil production and surging adoption in various end-user industries such as food and personal care & cosmetic. As the palm oil is a source of healthy saturated fats and medium chain fatty acids, which makes it perfect for use as a cooking medium and food ingredient. In addition, the palm kernel oil is rich in Vitamin K which is considered most important fat-soluble vitamins that the body requires. For Instance: as per the Malaysian Palm Oil Council, refined fractional palm oil are in fact 95-97% digestible which falls within the digestibility range of 93-99% for most edible oils and fats. Furthermore, health benefits associated with palm oil along with growing initiatives in palm oil production by the market players is expected to create lucrative growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, price volatility of palm oil is expected to impede the market growth over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Sustainable Palm oil market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the high demand for palm oil in end use industry such as food industry. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as presence of top producer and Consumer of palm oil namely Indonesia and Malaysia would create lucrative growth prospects for the Sustainable Palm oil market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Golden Agri-Resources Limited

Sime Darby Plantation Sendirian Berhad

United Plantation Berhad

Kulim Berhad

IOI Corporation Berhad

New Britain Palm Oil Limited

Cargill

Wilmer International Limited

SIPEF Group Belgium

Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Crude Palm Oil

Palm Kernel Oil

Fractional Palm Oil

Red Palm Oil

White Palm Oil

By Application:

Food

Pet Food

Soap and Detergents

Cosmetics

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Sustainable Palm oil Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Sustainable Palm oil Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Sustainable Palm oil Market, by Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Sustainable Palm oil Market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Sustainable Palm oil Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Sustainable Palm oil Market Dynamics

3.1. Sustainable Palm oil Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Sustainable Palm oil Market Industry Analysis

…continued

