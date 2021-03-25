Global Thermoplastic Pipe Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2019-2026

Global Thermoplastic Pipe Market is valued approximately at USD 2.7 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.20% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Thermoplastic pipes are mainly utilized in the carriage of liquids, solids and gases. These pipes possess the qualities such as such as low installation cost, withstand high temperature flexibility, greater flow, high mechanical strength, excellent chemical resistance and rust resistant features. These beneficial attributes offered by the thermoplastic pipes makes them highly preferred over the metal pipes and consequently widely used in the oil and gas offshore drilling. The other application areas of the thermoplastics are in municipal, chemical and mining & dredging sector. The growth of the market is accredited to the increasing deep- and ultra-deep water oil & gas exploration & production activities worldwide such as in the United States & Canada and growing mining activities in Australia, China and India coupled with the stringent water & wastewater handling guidelines in the European countries. According to Ministry of Natural resources, In 2018, China witnessed a total investment of around $9.26 billion considering oil and gas explorations which saw a rise of about 8.9% as compared to year 2017. Similarly, the (ONGC) Oil and Natural Gas corporation of India has announced to invest around $2.73 billion on drilling oil and gas wells in the financial year of 2018-19. Similarly, in 2018, Saudi Aramco and Abu Dhabi National Oil company (ADNOC) announced development of “mega refinery” in India. This, growing oil extraction activities worldwide is increasing the demand for thermoplastic pipes in drilling practices. Furthermore, rising onshore and offshore drilling events, and growing shale gas discoveries is expected to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. For instance, in January 2018 Exxon Mobil announced to expand its triple production of the US shale oil in the Permian basin, that includes crude, natural gas and other product output, by 2025. However, higher production cost of thermoplastic pipes impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026.
The regional analysis of global Thermoplastic Pipe market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing oil and gas production and exploration activities and the discovery of new oil and gas reserves. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as rapid urbanization and industrialization along with growing mining activities in Australia, China and India would create lucrative growth prospects for the Thermoplastic Pipe market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Advanced Drainage Systems Inc
TechnipFMC Plc
National Oilwell Varco
Airborne Oil & Gas B.V.
Magma Global Ltd.
Baker Hughes Company
Chevron Philips Chemical Company LP
The Prysmian Group
Georg Fischer piping systems Ltd
Shawcor Ltd.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Application:
Oil & gas
Water & wastewater
Utilities & renewables
Mining & dredging
By Polymer type:
Polyvinyl chloride (PVC)
Polyethylene (PE)
Polypropylene (PP)
Polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF)
Others
By Product type:
Thermoplastic composite pipe (TCP)
Reinforced thermoplastic pipe (RTP)
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Thermoplastic Pipe Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
