Global Thermoplastic Pipe Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2019-2026

Global Thermoplastic Pipe Market is valued approximately at USD 2.7 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.20% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Thermoplastic pipes are mainly utilized in the carriage of liquids, solids and gases. These pipes possess the qualities such as such as low installation cost, withstand high temperature flexibility, greater flow, high mechanical strength, excellent chemical resistance and rust resistant features. These beneficial attributes offered by the thermoplastic pipes makes them highly preferred over the metal pipes and consequently widely used in the oil and gas offshore drilling. The other application areas of the thermoplastics are in municipal, chemical and mining & dredging sector. The growth of the market is accredited to the increasing deep- and ultra-deep water oil & gas exploration & production activities worldwide such as in the United States & Canada and growing mining activities in Australia, China and India coupled with the stringent water & wastewater handling guidelines in the European countries. According to Ministry of Natural resources, In 2018, China witnessed a total investment of around $9.26 billion considering oil and gas explorations which saw a rise of about 8.9% as compared to year 2017. Similarly, the (ONGC) Oil and Natural Gas corporation of India has announced to invest around $2.73 billion on drilling oil and gas wells in the financial year of 2018-19. Similarly, in 2018, Saudi Aramco and Abu Dhabi National Oil company (ADNOC) announced development of “mega refinery” in India. This, growing oil extraction activities worldwide is increasing the demand for thermoplastic pipes in drilling practices. Furthermore, rising onshore and offshore drilling events, and growing shale gas discoveries is expected to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. For instance, in January 2018 Exxon Mobil announced to expand its triple production of the US shale oil in the Permian basin, that includes crude, natural gas and other product output, by 2025. However, higher production cost of thermoplastic pipes impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

ALSO READ:https://chemicalandmaterialmrfr.blogspot.com/2021/02/reactive-diluents-industry-trends-sales_22.html

The regional analysis of global Thermoplastic Pipe market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing oil and gas production and exploration activities and the discovery of new oil and gas reserves. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as rapid urbanization and industrialization along with growing mining activities in Australia, China and India would create lucrative growth prospects for the Thermoplastic Pipe market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc

TechnipFMC Plc

National Oilwell Varco

Airborne Oil & Gas B.V.

Magma Global Ltd.

Baker Hughes Company

Chevron Philips Chemical Company LP

The Prysmian Group

Georg Fischer piping systems Ltd

Shawcor Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Oil & gas

Water & wastewater

Utilities & renewables

Mining & dredging

By Polymer type:

Polyvinyl chloride (PVC)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF)

ALSO READ:https://user.younews.in/news/pneumatic-conveying-systems-market-2020-global-industry-analysis-opportunity-assessment-and-forecast-to-2022/

Others

By Product type:

Thermoplastic composite pipe (TCP)

Reinforced thermoplastic pipe (RTP)

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

ALSO READ:https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/07/25/1888085/0/en/Cryogenic-Valve-Market-Predicted-to-Grow-at-4-49-during-2018-to-2023-Global-Cryogenic-Valve-Industry-Forecast-by-Gas-Type-Application-End-User-and-Region.html

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Thermoplastic Pipe Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Thermoplastic Pipe Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Thermoplastic Pipe Market, by Application, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Thermoplastic Pipe Market, by Polymer type, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Thermoplastic Pipe Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Thermoplastic Pipe Market Dynamics

3.1. Thermoplastic Pipe Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Thermoplastic Pipe Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105