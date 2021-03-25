Global Transportation Management System Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

That eradicates human error and enhance the effectiveness of the business. This TMS is the necessity for reverse logistics procedure. This technology evaluates and report complete shipping data, monitor vendor and carrier accomplishment, improve routing and mode, and also gives end-to-end visibility of transportation movement. Digital Revolution in Transport is one of the key driving forces in the market growth. Through these digital technologies, such as Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) and collaboration platforms, TMS providers are discovering ways to fulfill real-time economy demand for a timely and faster accomplishment of business process in each industry. Timing, Speed, optimization and efficiency are the key factors in transportation and logistics, which are attainable owing to the implementation of digital technologies. Consequently, the digital technologies are revolutionizing the landscape of the transportation industry, thus encouraging TMS vendors and third-party sources to incorporate digitized systems for transportation activities and supply chain management. For instance, in January 2017, MercuryGate International introduced its Logistics Integrator Program to combine the proficiency of MercuryGate’s TMS technology with pre-certified Logistics Services Providers (LSPs). Similarly, In May 2017, Oracle added new capabilities to its logistic cloud solutions, namely, Oracle Transportation Management (OTM) Cloud and Oracle Global Trade Management (GTM) Cloud. The new capabilities are expected to modernize the transportation process, upsurge the rate of perfect order performance, and decrease the order cycle times. Furthermore, advent of IoT and Big Data is expected to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, high installation and integration costs impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

The regional analysis of global Transportation Management System market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the integration of GPS and route planning system. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as increasing international trade, particularly in emerging economies, such as China and India, growing economies would create lucrative growth prospects for the Transportation Management System market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

SAP SE

Oracle Corporation

Manhattan Associates

Descartes Systems Group

JDA Software, Inc.

CTSI-Global

Inet-Logistics GMBH

BluJay Solutions

MercuryGate International, Inc.

Efkon AG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Transportation mode:

Railways

