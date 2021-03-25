All news

GlobalAdhesive resin Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

Global Adhesive Resin Market Report 2020 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Adhesive Resin industry. The key insights of the report:

1.The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Adhesive Resin manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
2.The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.
3.The report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2015-2020 market shares for key vendors.
4.The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
5.The report estimates 2020-2025 market development trends of Adhesive Resin industry.
6.Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out
7.The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Adhesive Resin Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Adhesive Resin as well as some small players. At least 12 companies are included:
* DuPont
* Arizona Chemcial
* 3M
* Yparex B.V.
* Admer Adhesives Resin
* Mitsubishi Chemcial Corporation
For complete companies list, please ask for sample pages.

The information for each competitor includes:
* Company Profile
* Main Business Information
* SWOT Analysis
* Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
* Market Share

For product type segment, this report listed main product type of Adhesive Resin market
* Water-based
* Solvent-based
* Hot Melt
* Reactive
* Others

For end use/application segment, this report focuses on the status and outlook for key applications. End users are also listed.
* Paper & Packaging
* Building & Construction
* Wood-working
* Transportation
* Others

For geography segment, regional supply, application-wise and type-wise demand, major players, price is presented from 2013 to 2023. This report covers following regions:
* North America
* South America
* Asia & Pacific
* Europe
* MEA (Middle East and Africa)

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

* Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis
* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come
* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects
* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
* Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment
* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
* 1-year analyst support, along with the data support in excel format.

We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.

 

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms

Chapter 3 Preface
3.1 Research Scope
3.2 Research Methodology
3.2.1 Primary Sources
3.2.2 Secondary Sources
3.2.3 Assumptions

Chapter 4 Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Classification/Types
4.3 Application/End Users

Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Drivers
5.3 Restraints
5.4 Opportunities
5.5 Threats

Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis
6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis
6.2 Adhesive Resin Analysis
6.2.1 Technology Analysis
6.2.2 Cost Analysis
6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis
6.3 Downstream Buyers/End Users

Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics
7.1 Latest News
7.2 Merger and Acquisition
7.3 Planned/Future Project
7.4 Policy Dynamics

Chapter 8 Trading Analysis
8.1 Export of Adhesive Resin by Region
8.2 Import of Adhesive Resin by Region
8.3 Balance of Trade

Chapter 9 Historical and Current Adhesive Resin in North America (2015-2020)
9.1 Adhesive Resin Supply
9.2 Adhesive Resin Demand by End Use
9.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
9.4 Type Segmentation and Price
9.5 Key Countries Analysis
9.5.1 US
9.5.2 Canada
9.5.3 Mexico

Chapter 10 Historical and Current Adhesive Resin in South America (2015-2020)
10.1 Adhesive Resin Supply
10.2 Adhesive Resin Demand by End Use
10.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
10.4 Type Segmentation and Price
10.5 Key Countries Analysis
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Argentina
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Peru

Chapter 11 Historical and Current Adhesive Resin in Asia & Pacific (2015-2020)
11.1 Adhesive Resin Supply
11.2 Adhesive Resin Demand by End Use
11.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
11.4 Type Segmentation and Price
11.5 Key Countries Analysis
11.5.1 China
11.5.2 India
11.5.3 Japan
11.5.4 South Korea
11.5.5 ASEAN
11.5.6 Australia

Chapter 12 Historical and Current Adhesive Resin in Europe (2015-2020)
12.1 Adhesive Resin Supply
12.2 Adhesive Resin Demand by End Use
12.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
12.4 Type Segmentation and Price
12.5 Key Countries Analysis
12.5.1 Germany
12.5.2 France
12.5.3 UK
12.5.4 Italy
12.5.5 Spain
12.5.6 Belgium
12.5.7 Netherlands
12.5.8 Austria
12.5.9 Poland
12.5.10 Russia

Chapter 13 Historical and Current Adhesive Resin in MEA (2015-2020)
13.1 Adhesive Resin Supply
13.2 Adhesive Resin Demand by End Use
13.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
13.4 Type Segmentation and Price
13.5 Key Countries Analysis
13.5.1 Egypt
13.5.2 Iran
13.5.3 Israel
13.5.4 South Africa
13.5.5 GCC
13.5.6 Turkey

Chapter 14 Summary for Global Adhesive Resin (2015-2020)
14.1 Adhesive Resin Supply
14.2 Adhesive Resin Demand by End Use
14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
14.4 Type Segmentation and Price

Chapter 15 Global Adhesive Resin Forecast (2020-2025)
15.1 Adhesive Resin Supply Forecast
15.2 Adhesive Resin Demand Forecast
15.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
15.4 Type Segmentation and Price Forecast

Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors
16.1 DuPont
16.1.1 Company Profile
16.1.2 Main Business and Adhesive Resin Information
16.1.3 SWOT Analysis of DuPont
16.1.4 DuPont Adhesive Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.2 Arizona Chemcial
16.2.1 Company Profile
16.2.2 Main Business and Adhesive Resin Information
16.2.3 SWOT Analysis of Arizona Chemcial
16.2.4 Arizona Chemcial Adhesive Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.3 3M
16.3.1 Company Profile
16.3.2 Main Business and Adhesive Resin Information
16.3.3 SWOT Analysis of 3M
16.3.4 3M Adhesive Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.4 Yparex B.V.
16.4.1 Company Profile
16.4.2 Main Business and Adhesive Resin Information
16.4.3 SWOT Analysis of Yparex B.V.
16.4.4 Yparex B.V. Adhesive Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.5 Admer Adhesives Resin
16.5.1 Company Profile
16.5.2 Main Business and Adhesive Resin Information


