Immuno-Oncology Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Immuno-Oncology (I-O) is an innovative area of research that seeks to help the body’s own immune system fight cancer. The goal is to address the unmet need for long-term survival in patients with advanced cancers.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Immuno-Oncology in UK, including the following market information:

UK Immuno-Oncology Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in UK Immuno-Oncology Market 2019 (%)

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Immuno-Oncology businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Immuno-Oncology in UK. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Immuno-Oncology market size in 2020 and the next few years in UK

Total Market by Segment:

UK Immuno-Oncology Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

UK Immuno-Oncology Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors

Cytokine-Based Immunotherapy

Cancer Vaccines

CAR-T Cell Therapy

Others

UK Immuno-Oncology Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

UK Immuno-Oncology Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Hospitals

Drugstores

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Immuno-Oncology Market Competitors Revenues in UK, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Immuno-Oncology Market Competitors Revenues Share in UK, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Merck & Co., Inc.

Roche AG

AstraZeneca, Plc

Sanofi S.A.

Dendreon Pharmaceuticals

Novartis

Gilead Sciences Inc.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Immuno-Oncology Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 COVID-19 Impact: UK Immuno-Oncology Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 UK Immuno-Oncology Overall Market Size

2.1 UK Immuno-Oncology Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 UK Immuno-Oncology Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Immuno-Oncology Players in UK (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top UK Immuno-Oncology Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 UK Immuno-Oncology Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Immuno-Oncology Companies in UK, by Revenue in 2019

3.5 UK Manufacturers Immuno-Oncology Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Immuno-Oncology Players in UK

3.6.1 List of UK Tier 1 Immuno-Oncology Companies

3.6.2 List of UK Tier 2 and Tier 3 Immuno-Oncology Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – UK Immuno-Oncology Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors

4.1.3 Cytokine-Based Immunotherapy

4.1.4 Cancer Vaccines

4.1.5 CAR-T Cell Therapy

4.1.6 Others

4.2 By Type – UK Immuno-Oncology Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – UK Immuno-Oncology Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – UK Immuno-Oncology Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – UK Immuno-Oncology Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – UK Immuno-Oncology Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Hospitals

5.1.3 Drugstores

5.1.4 Others

5.2 By Application – UK Immuno-Oncology Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – UK Immuno-Oncology Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – UK Immuno-Oncology Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – UK Immuno-Oncology Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

6 Players Profiles

6.1 Bristol-Myers Squibb

6.1.1 Bristol-Myers Squibb Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Bristol-Myers Squibb Business Overview

6.1.3 Bristol-Myers Squibb Immuno-Oncology Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Bristol-Myers Squibb Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Bristol-Myers Squibb Key News

6.2 Merck & Co., Inc.

6.2.1 Merck & Co., Inc. Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Merck & Co., Inc. Business Overview

6.2.3 Merck & Co., Inc. Immuno-Oncology Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Merck & Co., Inc. Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Merck & Co., Inc. Key News

6.3 Roche AG

…continued

